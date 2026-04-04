ETV Bharat / state

Marital Discords Common In Domestic Life; One Partner Cannot Be Accused Of Abetment Of Suicide: HC

Mumbai: A spouse cannot be accused of abetting the suicide of his or her partner merely because there was marital discord between the two, the Bombay High Court has said while quashing a case lodged against a woman for abetting the suicide of her husband.

The HC's Nagpur bench, in its order passed last week, held that matrimonial discord is common in domestic life and suicide cannot be attributed to any of the spouses merely because there was a matrimonial dispute. It added that there has to be instigation or direct incitement from the accused to the victim to end life.

"In such cases, it cannot be held that due to abetment from one partner, the other committed suicide," the court said.

The bench allowed the plea filed by a 49-year-old woman, a teacher by profession, seeking to quash the abetment of suicide case filed against her in 2019 by the Amravati police.

A single bench of Justice Urmila Joshi Phalke said that in the present case, both the husband and the wife had levelled allegations of ill-treatment and abuse against each other, and hence, at the most, it can be said that the woman might have been the reason for frustration of the man.

"Such types of discord and differences are common in domestic life, and until and unless some guilty intentions are there, it is ordinarily not possible to show that the woman was responsible for the death of her husband," the HC said.