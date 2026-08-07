ETV Bharat / state

'Marital Disagreements, Ordinary Bickering Not Cruelty': Chhattisgarh HC Sets Aside Husband's Divorce Decree

Bilaspur: A division bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday set aside a divorce decree passed by a Family Court, noting that routine marital disagreements or ordinary bickering don't amount to cruelty.

During the hearing, the division bench comprising Justices Parth Pratim Sahu and Sachin Singh Rajput observed, "The wife consistently made efforts to stay in the marriage and maintain marital relationship, whereas the husband made no efforts to live together."

The husband, a private sector employee, hails from Bilaspur and the wife, a government employee is from Durg. Following a dispute, the husband filed a divorce petition in the Family Court, alleging that his wife taunted him for having a dark complexion and a private job. After hearing both parties, the Family Court granted the divorce on the ground of mental cruelty.

Subsequently, the wife challenged the Family Court's order in the High Court, stating she had never refused to fulfill her marital obligations. She explained that, being a government employee, she was compelled to reside at her place of posting and alleged that her husband and in-laws harassed her with dowry demands.