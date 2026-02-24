Marijuana Worth Rs Five Crore Seized In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdam
Police said the driver of the container truck, transporting the consignment from Odisha to Rajasthan, has been taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized.
Kabirdham: A consignment with nine quintals of marijuana worth Rs five crore was seized by police in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham while being transported in a container vehicle on Tuesday. About 30 sacks of marijuana weighing 30 kilograms each were placed inside the secret chamber of the container to evade suspicion, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, Chilfi police started conducting checks at possible locations where the container vehicle was likely to pass. The suspected container was stopped for checking, and a huge cache of marijuana was found inside.
Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said the container had a Nagaland registration number and the marijuana was loaded in Odisha and was being transported to Rajasthan. The container used in the smuggling is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, which has also been seized.
"The driver has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Ayaz Khan, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. He admitted to having been transporting the marijuana from Odisha to Rajasthan. Based on his information, police are now verifying the supplier of the marijuana and its recipient," Singh added.
The SP has clarified that no one involved in drug trafficking will be spared, and the campaign will continue. The latest action is being seen as a strong message against the illegal drug trade in the district.
