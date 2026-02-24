ETV Bharat / state

Marijuana Worth Rs Five Crore Seized In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdam

About 30 sacks of marijuana weighing 30 kilograms each, totalling nine quintals, have been seized. ( ETV Bharat )

Kabirdham: A consignment with nine quintals of marijuana worth Rs five crore was seized by police in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham while being transported in a container vehicle on Tuesday. About 30 sacks of marijuana weighing 30 kilograms each were placed inside the secret chamber of the container to evade suspicion, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Chilfi police started conducting checks at possible locations where the container vehicle was likely to pass. The suspected container was stopped for checking, and a huge cache of marijuana was found inside.

Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said the container had a Nagaland registration number and the marijuana was loaded in Odisha and was being transported to Rajasthan. The container used in the smuggling is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, which has also been seized.