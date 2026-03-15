Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Receives Dharmajyoti Puraskar; Calls For Civic Responsibility
Receiving the award, Sailaja Kiron announced plans to educate 100 students and plant 10 lakh saplings.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Amaravati: Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, Sailaja Kiron, was honoured with the Dharmajyoti Puraskar by Swadharma Seva Sanstha during a ceremony held at the premises of Brindavan Gardens Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur on Saturday. The award was presented by former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, N V Ramana, who attended the event as the chief guest.
Speaking after receiving the honour, Sailaja Kiron expressed gratitude and said the award was not merely a personal recognition but a reminder of everyone's responsibility to serve society.
"Society often says development means economic progress and technological advancement. But real development also requires human values at the same level," she said.
"Everyone in society has a responsibility. Doctors, businessmen, employees, teachers and students should aim to achieve the best in whatever work they do. If our work is done with honesty and commitment, it will contribute to the development of society."
She added that she was accepting the Dharmajyoti Puraskar with deep gratitude. "This honour is not just a personal recognition but an inspiration that reminds us of our responsibility to serve society," she said.
Kiron emphasised that human service is a fundamental value of society. According to her, helping others does not necessarily require huge resources or special opportunities.
"The essential value of our society is human service. It does not require large resources or opportunities. Helping someone, supporting those in need, guiding a student, and participating in programmes that benefit society are all part of human service," she said.
Recalling the philanthropic work of Sri Ramoji Rao, Kiron said he always responded whenever the country faced difficulties and helped those in need.
"The late Sri Ramoji Rao responded to any trouble in the country and spent crores of rupees. Along with him, people from all walks of life would contribute Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 each," she said. She also spoke about her father, Sundaranaidu, who she described as an "unsung hero" in Chittoor district.
"My father Sundaranaidu, whether he had money or not, would take loans when society needed help and extend service. Because of that, he became an unsung hero in Chittoor district," she said.
Highlighting civic responsibility, Kiron said building a good society is not the responsibility of governments alone, as citizens also play a crucial role through their actions and behaviour.
She said that the staff of Margadarsi have planted one lakh saplings over the past seven years, and the plants have grown well. "Now we have set a target of planting 10 lakh saplings," she added.
She also revealed her plan to support the education of 100 students using her salary, adding that steps are being taken to implement the initiative soon.
Kiron also requested that the cheque presented along with the award be used for the development of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple, where the event was held.
Chief guest Justice Ramana, in his address, expressed concern over declining interest in learning the Telugu language despite a great cultural pride in the Telugu states. He said, "It is unfortunate that despite the love for the language in the Telugu states, people are not learning it properly. If we do not have a strong grasp of our language and culture, we will remain orphans."
He said honouring individuals who protect and promote values is an important tradition. Praising Kiron, he described her life as an inspiration for the younger generation. He suggested that her life story should be documented. "A book should be written to inform the youth about Sailaja Kiron's life story, sufferings and hardships," he added.
Several dignitaries attended the event, including Dr Areti Krishnakumari, former professor at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Swadharma Seva Sanstha president Korrapati Rama Rao and secretary Polimetla Gopichand, among others.
Also Read
- Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates Newly Established Operation Theater At Karimnagar Eye Hospital
- Plant Trees, Conserve Water: Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Urges Students In Peddapuram
- Telugu Preservation Starts At Home, Says Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron At Third World Telugu Conference In Amalapuram