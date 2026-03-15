ETV Bharat / state

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Receives Dharmajyoti Puraskar; Calls For Civic Responsibility

Amaravati: Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, Sailaja Kiron, was honoured with the Dharmajyoti Puraskar by Swadharma Seva Sanstha during a ceremony held at the premises of Brindavan Gardens Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur on Saturday. The award was presented by former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, N V Ramana, who attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Sailaja Kiron expressed gratitude and said the award was not merely a personal recognition but a reminder of everyone's responsibility to serve society.

"Society often says development means economic progress and technological advancement. But real development also requires human values at the same level," she said.

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron speaking at the event (ETV Bharat)

"Everyone in society has a responsibility. Doctors, businessmen, employees, teachers and students should aim to achieve the best in whatever work they do. If our work is done with honesty and commitment, it will contribute to the development of society."

She added that she was accepting the Dharmajyoti Puraskar with deep gratitude. "This honour is not just a personal recognition but an inspiration that reminds us of our responsibility to serve society," she said.

Kiron emphasised that human service is a fundamental value of society. According to her, helping others does not necessarily require huge resources or special opportunities.

"The essential value of our society is human service. It does not require large resources or opportunities. Helping someone, supporting those in need, guiding a student, and participating in programmes that benefit society are all part of human service," she said.

Recalling the philanthropic work of Sri Ramoji Rao, Kiron said he always responded whenever the country faced difficulties and helped those in need.