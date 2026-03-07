Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates Newly Established Operation Theater At Karimnagar Eye Hospital
Kiron, after inaugurating the newly established operation theater at Rekurthi Udara Eye Hospital, recalled its founder Dr Bhaskar Madekar's days of being a Margadarsi customer.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Karimnagar: Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron, who on Friday inaugurated an operation theater at Rekurthi Udara Eye Hospital here, commended hospital founder Dr Bhaskar Madekar for his contribution in the health sector while recalling his days of being a Margadarsi customer.
Speaking at a meeting organized on the occasion, Sailaja Kiron said that the eye hospital under the auspices of Karimnagar Lions Club was commendable for providing better services to the poor in rural areas.
“It is a good development that Dr. Bhaskar Madekar, who established this hospital, is continuing to carry forward the aspirations. The goal set to provide eyesight is sending a great message to society. Showing responsibility towards society, they are providing expensive medicine for free and are inspiring. The medical services being continued with the cooperation of many are yielding good results,” Kiron said.
She said that the state government should recognize the medical services of the hospital while wishing to convert it into a super specialty hospital. Dr Bhaskar Madekar, who started this hospital, was a Margadarsi Chit Fund customer at that time, Kiron recalled.
Konda Venumurthy, chairman of the Eye Hospital, while speaking on the occasion, said that 45,000 Lions Clubs are operating worldwide, and they have established 170 hospitals and are providing necessary medical care to the poor. He said that more than 500 free eye surgeries are being performed every month at the Rekurthi Hospital in Karimnagar.
Margadarsi Chit Fund Vice Presidents Rajaji, Srinivas, Recovery GM Chandraiah, Branch Manager Suresh Babu, Rekurthi Hospital Vice Chairman Chidura Suresh, Secretary Suresh, Lions Club members Kola Anna Reddy, Dr. Muralidhar Rao, were present on the occasion.
Later, the Margadarsi Chit Fund MD met with the staff at the Margadarsi Chit Fund office in Karimnagar. She was felicitated by the Karimnagar District Chit Funds Welfare Association for her leadership in the chit fund sector on the occasion.
