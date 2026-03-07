ETV Bharat / state

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates Newly Established Operation Theater At Karimnagar Eye Hospital

Karimnagar: Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron, who on Friday inaugurated an operation theater at Rekurthi Udara Eye Hospital here, commended hospital founder Dr Bhaskar Madekar for his contribution in the health sector while recalling his days of being a Margadarsi customer.

Speaking at a meeting organized on the occasion, Sailaja Kiron said that the eye hospital under the auspices of Karimnagar Lions Club was commendable for providing better services to the poor in rural areas.

“It is a good development that Dr. Bhaskar Madekar, who established this hospital, is continuing to carry forward the aspirations. The goal set to provide eyesight is sending a great message to society. Showing responsibility towards society, they are providing expensive medicine for free and are inspiring. The medical services being continued with the cooperation of many are yielding good results,” Kiron said.

She said that the state government should recognize the medical services of the hospital while wishing to convert it into a super specialty hospital. Dr Bhaskar Madekar, who started this hospital, was a Margadarsi Chit Fund customer at that time, Kiron recalled.