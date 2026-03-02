ETV Bharat / state

Telugu Preservation Starts At Home, Says Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron At Third World Telugu Conference In Amalapuram

Amalapuram: Preserving Telugu language is not just the responsibility of scholars alone but of every Telugu household, said Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, while addressing the third World Telugu Conference (Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu) on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram. "Our culture will survive only if the Telugu language survives; our society will flourish only if we preserve our culture," she said.

Sailaja Kiron, who attended the Conference as a chief guest, urged families to speak Telugu at home and nurture children in their mother tongue, stating that studies show children with a strong foundation in their native language learn other languages faster and grow with confidence.

In her speech at the conference, she recalled that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao fought for the self-respect of the Telugu people, and that through the Eenadu newspaper, Ramoji Rao provided significant services to the Telugu language and Telugu-speaking people.

The conference, hosted in the lush Konaseema region, concluded on Sunday as a grand cultural celebration. The event was held under the chairmanship of KVV Satyanarayana Raju (Chaitanya Raju), Chancellor of Godavari Global University and Chairman of Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Foundation (KIMS).