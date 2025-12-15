ETV Bharat / state

March To Save Marathi Schools On December 18 At BMC Headquarters In Mumbai

Mumbai: Marathi Abhyas Kendra is going to undertake a protest march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on December 18 at 11 AM. This decision was taken at a public meeting held in Dadar on Sunday.

PhD holder and founder of Marathi Abhyas Kendra, Deepak Pawar, has alleged, the BMC, IAS officers and politicians are deliberately allowing the Marathi schools to shut down. He said this is a new form of class and caste dynamics. BMC schools in Mahim, Govandi, Sewree, Mankhurd, Khar, Bandra, Bhandup and Colaba have shut down. In fact, according to the BMC data, between 2013 and 2025, a total of 131 Marathi-medium schools have been closed.

There are two main reasons which have led to this situation. One is the preference for English schools, and the second is the lack of rules for allowing anyone to start English medium schools.

"All those who are upwardly mobile from whichever caste and class, rise up after studying in Marathi medium, but no longer want their children to study in those schools. All of them took benefits and now emphasise learning in English," said Pawar.

"This is an important issue regarding the relevance and very existence of Marathi schools in Mumbai. We want the civic authorities to give a commitment of taking concrete measures to ensure Marathi schools will not shut down permanently," said Pawar.

According to the Yash Pal committee report, which was published way back in 1993, "Learning without burden", competitiveness in education has given rise to English medium schools.

"The educated sections of society believe that command over English is the key to upward mobility in social life. This has led to an unprecedented growth in the number of private schools where English is not only taught as a subject but is also used as a medium of education in all subjects right from Class I," the report explicitly says.

According to the Praja Foundation report, after COVID-19, the enrolment in BMC schools increased by 42 per cent, the number of students in Marathi medium schools decreased by 51 per cent, while the enrolment in BMC English schools increased by 40 per cent.

There has been only 27 per cent increase in the enrolment in the last 2 years. However, overall, in the last 10 years, enrolment for Marathi medium in BMC schools has decreased by 51 per cent, it said.

Radha Utnoor, an OBC migrant worker from Telangana, who first began working in Mumbai as a domestic worker 25 years ago, said, "I enrolled both my children in St Teressa's school at Charni Road. I couldn't afford it, but I was confident, learning English would open doors for them. Today, both have graduated, one is an MBA and the other post-graduate. Both are doing corporate jobs. I never wanted them to do the work I have done. I could achieve this only because I enrolled them in an English school."

The other reason is the fact that due to the immense redevelopment in the city, there are sections of the population, mainly the lower middle-class and poor, who are pushed to the borders of the city, where there are no BMC schools.