March To Save Marathi Schools On December 18 At BMC Headquarters In Mumbai
Organisations working to protect Marathi schools from closing accuse BMC and politicians of deliberately shutting them down.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Marathi Abhyas Kendra is going to undertake a protest march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on December 18 at 11 AM. This decision was taken at a public meeting held in Dadar on Sunday.
PhD holder and founder of Marathi Abhyas Kendra, Deepak Pawar, has alleged, the BMC, IAS officers and politicians are deliberately allowing the Marathi schools to shut down. He said this is a new form of class and caste dynamics. BMC schools in Mahim, Govandi, Sewree, Mankhurd, Khar, Bandra, Bhandup and Colaba have shut down. In fact, according to the BMC data, between 2013 and 2025, a total of 131 Marathi-medium schools have been closed.
There are two main reasons which have led to this situation. One is the preference for English schools, and the second is the lack of rules for allowing anyone to start English medium schools.
"All those who are upwardly mobile from whichever caste and class, rise up after studying in Marathi medium, but no longer want their children to study in those schools. All of them took benefits and now emphasise learning in English," said Pawar.
"This is an important issue regarding the relevance and very existence of Marathi schools in Mumbai. We want the civic authorities to give a commitment of taking concrete measures to ensure Marathi schools will not shut down permanently," said Pawar.
According to the Yash Pal committee report, which was published way back in 1993, "Learning without burden", competitiveness in education has given rise to English medium schools.
"The educated sections of society believe that command over English is the key to upward mobility in social life. This has led to an unprecedented growth in the number of private schools where English is not only taught as a subject but is also used as a medium of education in all subjects right from Class I," the report explicitly says.
According to the Praja Foundation report, after COVID-19, the enrolment in BMC schools increased by 42 per cent, the number of students in Marathi medium schools decreased by 51 per cent, while the enrolment in BMC English schools increased by 40 per cent.
There has been only 27 per cent increase in the enrolment in the last 2 years. However, overall, in the last 10 years, enrolment for Marathi medium in BMC schools has decreased by 51 per cent, it said.
Radha Utnoor, an OBC migrant worker from Telangana, who first began working in Mumbai as a domestic worker 25 years ago, said, "I enrolled both my children in St Teressa's school at Charni Road. I couldn't afford it, but I was confident, learning English would open doors for them. Today, both have graduated, one is an MBA and the other post-graduate. Both are doing corporate jobs. I never wanted them to do the work I have done. I could achieve this only because I enrolled them in an English school."
The other reason is the fact that due to the immense redevelopment in the city, there are sections of the population, mainly the lower middle-class and poor, who are pushed to the borders of the city, where there are no BMC schools.
Prior to COVID-19, in 2018-19, the number of students enrolled in BMC Marathi schools had fallen by 36 per cent. This number then changed, as the enrolment increased by 42 per cent thereafter.
The enrolment in BMC English medium schools
Praja Foundation report of 2025 shows that between 2013 and 2025, a total of 131 Marathi-medium schools have been shut down. Over the years, BMC’s School Enrollments declined by 31 per cent, from 4,34,523 in 2012-13 to 3,00,746 in 2018-19.
During COVID-19, BMC enrollments increased by 6 per cent from 3,00,746 in 2018-19 to 3,18,002 in 2021-22.
Over the years, from 2012-13 to 2018-19, BMC enrollments saw an increase in the pre-primary section and between the eighth to tenth standards. Then from 2018-19 to 2021-22, enrollments for standard I increased by 9 per cent for standard eight, enrollments increased by 8 per cent, and for ninth, enrollments increased by 11 per cent. The highest medium-wise enrollment from 2018-19 to 2021-22 was in BMC’s English medium schools.
In the same period, enrollments in both BMC’s Marathi and Urdu medium schools increased by only two per cent and other mediums saw a decrease in enrollments from 2018-19 to 2021-22. Retention rates from 1st to 10th show that after there is a fall in retention rates of students seventh standard.
Praja Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Milind Mhaske, stated in the report, "The focus should be to adequately create more secondary schools to ensure all the students in BMC schools complete their education."
Education, and especially Marathi education, does not appear to be a priority for the elected representatives. As per the Praja report, the number of questions asked in the education committee decreased by 27 per cent from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Only two questions were raised by Mumbai MLAs on the closure of BMC schools in Mumbai from the 2019 Winter Session 2019 to the 2021 Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.
Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettivar raised the issue of schools shutting down in the recent winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. "The education in our state has devolved into an insult. There are nearly 37,000 teaching positions that are vacant in the Zilla Parishad institutions. We want the administration to fill these positions as quickly as possible because the education system in our state schools has collapsed," said Wadettivar.
Meanwhile, a few activists who spoke at the meeting on Sunday have accused the BMC of now declaring BMC school buildings as unsafe to shut down schools.
"The BMC has begun efforts to demolish several Marathi-medium school buildings in the city, citing that they are ‘unsafe buildings’. The administration, using various justifications, has prepared structural audit reports leading to predetermined conclusions, and some buildings have already been razed on this basis. Notices have now been issued even to well-maintained buildings that could last many more years with the proper repairs," the activists said.
