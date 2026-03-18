Marble Marvel: Kishangarh's Snow Yard Emerges As Rajasthan's 'Mini Switzerland'
The Snow Yard is managed by the Kishangarh Marble Association, which played a crucial role in converting the former dumping ground into a tourist site.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Ajmer: What began as an industrial dumping ground has today transformed into one of Rajasthan’s most unusual tourist attractions.
The Snow Yard at Kishangarh - located within Asia’s largest marble market - has earned the nickname 'Mini Switzerland' for its vast white landscape that resembles snow-covered valleys.
Open to visitors free of cost, the Snow Yard draws thousands of tourists every day. On regular days, footfall ranges between 2,000 and 2,500 visitors, rising to 5,000–6,000 on weekends and holidays. During winter, the number often crosses 10,000 daily.
While there is no entry or parking fee, vehicles must be registered at the entrance and visitors receive complimentary entry tickets.
Beyond the entrance, the site offers a children’s park and paid adventure swings. Further ahead are parking facilities, a food court, and even a helipad. Moving deeper into the premises reveals the striking sight that has made the Snow Yard famous - expansive white terrain, rolling mounds, and water-filled pits that create a surreal landscape.
Horse riding and jeep safaris are also available, adding to the experience. Though not as cold as real snow valleys, the white surroundings and calm atmosphere offer visitors a sense of serenity and visual delight.
Heart of Asia’s largest marble market
Kishangarh is home to Asia’s largest marble trading hub, known as the Kishangarh Marble Market. Over the past decade, granite trading has also expanded significantly.
Despite having no marble mines of its own, the town has built a global reputation through decades of trade and enterprise, importing and exporting marble worldwide.
The Snow Yard is managed by the Kishangarh Marble Association, which played a crucial role in converting the former dumping ground into a tourist site.
How dumping yard turned a new tourism spot
According to former association president Suresh Tank, the site was originally developed in 2005 as an eco-friendly dumping yard across 322 bighas (approximately 200 acres) to manage marble slurry waste from cutting and processing units.
Over time, fine white marble slurry spread across the land. Rainwater helped settle the slurry into thick white layers covering soil mounds and pits. Gradually, the area evolved into a vast white expanse resembling snowfields, attracting visitors and photographers.
The dumping yard also helped address pollution concerns in the industrial zone, where airborne marble dust had posed health risks.
Today, the thick marble layer has become the site’s biggest visual attraction.
After its conversion into a tourist spot, a separate 532-bigha (330 acres) dumping yard was created in 2009 for marble and granite slurry disposal.
Granite slurry is now sold to tile manufacturers, while marble slurry continues to be deposited at the new site.
A growing tourist destination
Over the last decade, Snow Yard has become a must-visit destination for tourists travelling to Ajmer.
Pilgrims visiting Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Khatu Shyam Temple and Salasar Balaji Temple frequently include it in their itinerary. The site is accessible by private vehicles or hired taxis from Ajmer, Pushkar or Kishangarh.
It is located about 3 km off the Kishangarh–Ajmer highway on Rupangarh Road.
Snow Yard has also become a sought-after venue for pre-wedding photography. Couples from across Rajasthan and other States visit for photoshoots, supported by changing rooms and security arrangements. A fee of ₹500 is charged for pre-wedding shoots.
Film and music shoots are also common, with several celebrities having filmed here, including Badshah, Kapil Sharma, Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha.
Production teams obtain prior permission and pay a prescribed fee to the association.
Tourists say the experience is unlike anywhere else in Rajasthan. Sharmila Patil from Mumbai, who visited after a pilgrimage to Pushkar, said the Snow Yard exceeded expectations. Dressed in coordinated colours for photographs, she described the setting as pleasant and visually stunning. Her husband added that the location is perfect for photography and videography, offering scenery reminiscent of Kashmir.
Another visitor, Madhuri from Maharashtra, travelling with a group of 22 family members, said the marble-white surroundings created the illusion of snowy valleys. “We never imagined experiencing a Kashmir-like feeling here,” she said, adding that children especially enjoyed the visit.