ETV Bharat / state

Marble Marvel: Kishangarh's Snow Yard Emerges As Rajasthan's 'Mini Switzerland'

Tourists say the experience they got at Kishangarh Snow Yard is unlike anywhere else in Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: What began as an industrial dumping ground has today transformed into one of Rajasthan’s most unusual tourist attractions.

The Snow Yard at Kishangarh - located within Asia’s largest marble market - has earned the nickname 'Mini Switzerland' for its vast white landscape that resembles snow-covered valleys.

Open to visitors free of cost, the Snow Yard draws thousands of tourists every day. On regular days, footfall ranges between 2,000 and 2,500 visitors, rising to 5,000–6,000 on weekends and holidays. During winter, the number often crosses 10,000 daily.

From Waste Yard To A Wonder: Kishangarh’s Snow Yard Emerges As Rajasthan’s 'Mini Switzerland' (ETV Bharat)

While there is no entry or parking fee, vehicles must be registered at the entrance and visitors receive complimentary entry tickets.

Beyond the entrance, the site offers a children’s park and paid adventure swings. Further ahead are parking facilities, a food court, and even a helipad. Moving deeper into the premises reveals the striking sight that has made the Snow Yard famous - expansive white terrain, rolling mounds, and water-filled pits that create a surreal landscape.

Horse riding and jeep safaris are also available, adding to the experience. Though not as cold as real snow valleys, the white surroundings and calm atmosphere offer visitors a sense of serenity and visual delight.

The site was developed in 2005 as an eco-friendly dumping yard across 200 acres) (ETV Bharat)

Heart of Asia’s largest marble market

Kishangarh is home to Asia’s largest marble trading hub, known as the Kishangarh Marble Market. Over the past decade, granite trading has also expanded significantly.

Despite having no marble mines of its own, the town has built a global reputation through decades of trade and enterprise, importing and exporting marble worldwide.

The Snow Yard is managed by the Kishangarh Marble Association, which played a crucial role in converting the former dumping ground into a tourist site.