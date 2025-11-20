ETV Bharat / state

Marathwada Records 899 Farmers' Suicides In 10 months, With Beed Registering Highest

By Amit Phutane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the massive off-seasonal rainfall in Maharashtra, Marathwada's agrarian issue has gotten worse. A rescue package worth Rs 31,628 crore was announced by the Maharashtra government in October 2025 for farmers impacted by heavy rains. These steps, however, have not been able to stop the worsening agricultural crisis in Marathwada, where farmer suicides are at an all-time high. Eight districts in Marathwada have seen 899 farmers die by suicide in the past ten months. With 200 suicides, the Beed district had the highest number. There are sugarcane farms in this area.

On November 16, 2025, a startling case of a farmer taking his own life in Devgaon Rangari in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district came to light. Thagan Chimaji Pagar, a farmer, killed himself by swallowing toxic medication. His family said their farm was severely damaged by the persistent rains. After Thagan Pagar did not receive compensation for the damages he suffered, they claimed.

Pagar, from Shivur, owned a 1.5 acres of farm, listed in 790 and 792 land holding. He had taken a loan. After the continuous monsoon destroyed their crops this year, his wife Sumanbai asked questions to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

According to the figures from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner's office, Beed district has recorded the highest number of farmer suicides with 200, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 171, Nanded 145, Dharashiv 115, Jalna 58, Parbhani 90, Hingoli 53, and Latur 67.

Speaking of the current crisis, a leader of the farmers in Marathwada, Jayaji Suryavanshi, said, the Maharashtra government has fallen short in addressing the crisis of this region, and they need to help the small-holding farmers. "The farmers in Marathwada are in a panic due to the unpredictable weather. We have been witnessing severe drought or heavy rains, intermittently, every second year. As a result, these small-holding farmers, who are mostly poor, have been unable to repay their loans. This problem has been persistent from the last two years. The Maharashtra government needs to address this problem urgently and help to waive these loans."

"The farmers are unable to find a solution because of the government's inadequate actions. They have been forced to take their own lives since they feel they are cornered and do not see any way to get out of the loan crisis. These farmers need to be freed from the microfinancing web, which is a new form of a money lender that is exploiting our farmers," he added.