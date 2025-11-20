Marathwada Records 899 Farmers' Suicides In 10 months, With Beed Registering Highest
Eight districts in Marathwada have seen 899 farmers die by suicide in last 10 months. With 200 suicides, the Beed district had the highest number
Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
By Amit Phutane
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the massive off-seasonal rainfall in Maharashtra, Marathwada's agrarian issue has gotten worse. A rescue package worth Rs 31,628 crore was announced by the Maharashtra government in October 2025 for farmers impacted by heavy rains. These steps, however, have not been able to stop the worsening agricultural crisis in Marathwada, where farmer suicides are at an all-time high. Eight districts in Marathwada have seen 899 farmers die by suicide in the past ten months. With 200 suicides, the Beed district had the highest number. There are sugarcane farms in this area.
On November 16, 2025, a startling case of a farmer taking his own life in Devgaon Rangari in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district came to light. Thagan Chimaji Pagar, a farmer, killed himself by swallowing toxic medication. His family said their farm was severely damaged by the persistent rains. After Thagan Pagar did not receive compensation for the damages he suffered, they claimed.
Pagar, from Shivur, owned a 1.5 acres of farm, listed in 790 and 792 land holding. He had taken a loan. After the continuous monsoon destroyed their crops this year, his wife Sumanbai asked questions to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.
According to the figures from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner's office, Beed district has recorded the highest number of farmer suicides with 200, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 171, Nanded 145, Dharashiv 115, Jalna 58, Parbhani 90, Hingoli 53, and Latur 67.
Speaking of the current crisis, a leader of the farmers in Marathwada, Jayaji Suryavanshi, said, the Maharashtra government has fallen short in addressing the crisis of this region, and they need to help the small-holding farmers. "The farmers in Marathwada are in a panic due to the unpredictable weather. We have been witnessing severe drought or heavy rains, intermittently, every second year. As a result, these small-holding farmers, who are mostly poor, have been unable to repay their loans. This problem has been persistent from the last two years. The Maharashtra government needs to address this problem urgently and help to waive these loans."
"The farmers are unable to find a solution because of the government's inadequate actions. They have been forced to take their own lives since they feel they are cornered and do not see any way to get out of the loan crisis. These farmers need to be freed from the microfinancing web, which is a new form of a money lender that is exploiting our farmers," he added.
After a farmer's suicide, the Maharashtra government offers Rs 1 lakh as financial support to the deceased's family. The families only receive this support after a panchnama is conducted and the matter has been investigated into. Farmers and activists have accused the authorities of not being fair in processing the compensation.
So far, the authorities have said, families of only 560 of the 899 suicide cases of the last ten months are eligible. 102 applications have been declared ineligible, while 237 cases are still under investigation. The information shown on the divisional commissioner's website stated there were other reasons for the cause for suicide of those individuals, apart from agrarian crisis, hence the compensation was denied to the farmers.
The rise in farmer suicides can be attributed to apathy, said the former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve. "7,000 farmers killed themselves since this government took office (in November 2024), despite the fact that there have been over 900 suicides this year. This is a result of insufficient measures for farmers and delayed subsidies," said Danve, who is a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
Meanwhile, farmers are upset for not receiving a fair price for their sweet lime harvest. Shainath Fatangade, a farmer from Murma, Paithan, ran a JCB over 1,000 mosambi trees in complete rage, after his harvest was destroyed in the recent rains. Although this fruit had earlier been a bumper crop in Paithan tehsil, since 2010, it is currently facing destruction.
"This year, farmers have lost hope because this fruit has not received a fair price in the past two years. We (farmers) have treasured our fruits like our own children, but we are not receiving a fair price because of the recent incessant rains in this region. It is time to the roots of these trees, as they are causing harm," said Fatangade. He ran a JCB over more than 1,000 trees with tears in his eyes.
Farmers in this region have demanded that the Maharashtra government needs to fix a price for their sweet limes and stop traders from robbing the farmers of their due value.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
