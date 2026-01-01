Marathi Versus Non-Marathi Agenda For BMC Poll, Sanjay Raut Slams Kripashankar Singh
Sanjay Raut has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been forced to field Muslim candidates.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Mumbai: The agenda for Mumbai has been declared by the Marathi-speaking political parties after Kripashankar Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said in Mira Road-Bhayander, "The Mayor of Mumbai will be a non-Marathi-speaking leader."
This has clearly pitted the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) versus the BJP-led alliance. The Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha and spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, said, "The BJP has fired the gun from Kripashankar's (Singh) shoulders. It is clear that the BJP will now allow a Marathi person to become the mayor of Mumbai under any circumstances. They have begun working towards it. They have made Kripashankar (Singh) their parrot."
Raut added, "Kripashankar (Singh) was defeated in Uttar Pradesh last year. He is the last person who should be speaking about non-Marathi people."
Raut yet again accused the BJP of dividing Mumbai and the people on the lines of language. He alleged, after the two Thackeray cousins (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) came together, the BJP has taken up the non-Marathi agenda.
"Unlike them, the Marathi people stand with us, (the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and MNS). We now even have Sharad Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) with us. Congress is contesting independently, so the BJP has become restless and will make a non-Marathi mayor," Raut said.
However, the BJP has distanced itself from Kripashankar's statement. "Only a Marathi and a Hindu will be made the Mayor of Mumbai, by the BJP," Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Updhyay told ETV Bharat.
Speaking of the BJP, Raut said, the party needs to control the Rane brothers, Nitesh and Nilesh. He criticised the saffron party for double speaking, as they have had to give tickets to Muslim candidates in wards in different cities of Maharashtra, which are Muslim dominated.
"This same BJP has fielded Muslim candidates in areas which are Muslim-dominated. But few Mulsim candidates have also withdrawn their nominations. They are given in Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Now ask those Rane sons, what do they have to say? They have such immense hate against the Muslims, but when you need the votes of the Muslims, you have to field Muslim candidates; this needs to be highlighted," said Raut.
Meanwhile, with the changing equations and alliances, all parties are facing rebellion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stepped in to quell tempers. A similar situation Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has faced. Raut said they are expecting rebels to withdraw their nomination forms.
Meanwhile, Raut has accused the BJP and NCP of giving money to ticket seekers. "Did you see, staunch supporters of the BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar charged out of that party in anger after being overlooked for a ticket. There is no more ideology in politics. Today, the BJP, Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are giving out money along with the nomination forms. (Eknath) Shinde is giving Rs 10 crore with every AB form, while the BJP is giving Rs 5 crore. I don't know the target of Aji Pawar," alleged Raut.
