Marathi Versus Non-Marathi Agenda For BMC Poll, Sanjay Raut Slams Kripashankar Singh

Mumbai: The agenda for Mumbai has been declared by the Marathi-speaking political parties after Kripashankar Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said in Mira Road-Bhayander, "The Mayor of Mumbai will be a non-Marathi-speaking leader."

This has clearly pitted the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) versus the BJP-led alliance. The Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha and spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, said, "The BJP has fired the gun from Kripashankar's (Singh) shoulders. It is clear that the BJP will now allow a Marathi person to become the mayor of Mumbai under any circumstances. They have begun working towards it. They have made Kripashankar (Singh) their parrot."

Raut added, "Kripashankar (Singh) was defeated in Uttar Pradesh last year. He is the last person who should be speaking about non-Marathi people."

Raut yet again accused the BJP of dividing Mumbai and the people on the lines of language. He alleged, after the two Thackeray cousins (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) came together, the BJP has taken up the non-Marathi agenda.

"Unlike them, the Marathi people stand with us, (the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and MNS). We now even have Sharad Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) with us. Congress is contesting independently, so the BJP has become restless and will make a non-Marathi mayor," Raut said.

However, the BJP has distanced itself from Kripashankar's statement. "Only a Marathi and a Hindu will be made the Mayor of Mumbai, by the BJP," Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Updhyay told ETV Bharat.