ETV Bharat / state

Marathi Signboard 'Errors' On Mumbai's Non-AC Local Train, Railways Clarifies Amid Outrage

Mumbai: The new non-Air Conditioned (AC) local train equipped with automatic doors that arrived in Mumbai for trial runs, is back in controversy.

Facing a backlash from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for using Marathi only for compartment identification, the Railways put up signboards in Marathi inside the coaches. However, the Marathi sentences displayed on the boards are erroneous.

Following this, the Central Railway has come up with a clarification. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, said, "This rake has been brought for trials by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Indian Railways. It has not yet been made available for passenger use. Once this rake is ready, information will certainly be provided in all three languages - Marathi, Hindi, and English. It is premature and inappropriate to offer comments or criticism regarding these matters at this stage. My only request is that one should ascertain the actual facts before making any remarks."

The CPRO further said, "The rake that has arrived in Mumbai has been brought in only for testing purposes and will be made available to general commuters only after all the necessary tests are completed."