Marathi Mandate For Auto, Taxi Drivers Extended Till August 15
Marathi Sahitya Sangha and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad will teach Marathi to taxi and auto drivers who don't know the language.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra government has made Marathi mandatory for all autorickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1 to communicate with passengers. State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday offered a temporary relief to the drivers till August 15.
The move came after the minister held a meeting with 59 state Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) today.
This policy has targeted two birds with one stone, keeping tempers of Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena and Sanjay Nirupam, colleague of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in check. While, the policy will be implemented from May 1, a deadline given by Raj, the government has extended it to August 15, a demand made by Nirupam.
During this period, licences would not be revoked for not knowing Marathi but drivers are expected to learn basic functional Marathi. "This time period is sufficient to learn the language to communicate with passengers. Learning Marathi remains mandatory. The licence verification drive will commence on May 1 and if any violations of the Motor Vehicles Act are detected, the licences of the concerned individuals will be revoked," said Sarnaik.
A verification drive is currently underway in Mira-Bhayandar to ascertain whether or not rickshaw drivers are proficient in Marathi. Suspicions had been raised that some rickshaw drivers had obtained permits illegally by submitting fraudulent documents. During the verification drive, 565 rickshaw drivers were found not knowing Marathi.
Sarnaik informed that around 30 complaints have been received alleging that certain Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals illegally obtained permits. The issue was discussed at the meeting and the minister warned of strict action against such accused. "FIRs will be registered against them and the verification of their documents is currently underway through the office of the Tehsildar," Sarnaik added.
He said that Marathi Sahitya Sangha and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad would provide Marathi training to the drivers.
Case Background
Sena leader Nirupam said Sarnaik had convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the implementation of this policy. "The general consensus during the meeting was that everyone working in Maharashtra should possess knowledge of Marathi and communicate in this language. However, some participants argued that the decision to directly revoke permits or licences for those unable to speak Marathi could prove to be harsh and misguided," said Nirupam. Concerns were also raised that the decision would render these drivers jobless, he said.
Nirupam said the minister assured that necessary amendments would be made to the previous Government Resolution (GR) and they need not fear of losing their licences. The minister clarified that a system would be set up to provide training to auto and taxi drivers who do not know Marathi.
Henceforth, various organisations will be teaching Marathi to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in their respective areas. Proficiency in Marathi will be strictly mandatory for these drivers. "While we are merely granting an extension, any acts of defiance will not be tolerated," the minister had told the associations.
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