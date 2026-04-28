ETV Bharat / state

Marathi Mandate For Auto, Taxi Drivers Extended Till August 15

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has made Marathi mandatory for all autorickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1 to communicate with passengers. State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday offered a temporary relief to the drivers till August 15.

The move came after the minister held a meeting with 59 state Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) today.

This policy has targeted two birds with one stone, keeping tempers of Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena and Sanjay Nirupam, colleague of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in check. While, the policy will be implemented from May 1, a deadline given by Raj, the government has extended it to August 15, a demand made by Nirupam.

During this period, licences would not be revoked for not knowing Marathi but drivers are expected to learn basic functional Marathi. "This time period is sufficient to learn the language to communicate with passengers. Learning Marathi remains mandatory. The licence verification drive will commence on May 1 and if any violations of the Motor Vehicles Act are detected, the licences of the concerned individuals will be revoked," said Sarnaik.

A verification drive is currently underway in Mira-Bhayandar to ascertain whether or not rickshaw drivers are proficient in Marathi. Suspicions had been raised that some rickshaw drivers had obtained permits illegally by submitting fraudulent documents. During the verification drive, 565 rickshaw drivers were found not knowing Marathi.

Sarnaik informed that around 30 complaints have been received alleging that certain Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals illegally obtained permits. The issue was discussed at the meeting and the minister warned of strict action against such accused. "FIRs will be registered against them and the verification of their documents is currently underway through the office of the Tehsildar," Sarnaik added.