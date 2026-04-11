Marathi Language Mandatory For Autorickshaw Drivers In Maharashtra; State Orders Verification Of Licences
The minister has also directed a re-verification of licences of drivers who have already been granted permits but are unable to communicate in Marathi.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that proficiency in the Marathi language will be mandatory for individuals seeking to live and work in the state, particularly for autorickshaw drivers.
Speaking to the media, Sarnaik said, "If one wants to live and work in Maharashtra, it is essential to know Marathi. Autorickshaw drivers seeking licences or permits must be able to speak the language."
The minister has also directed a re-verification of licences of drivers who have already been granted permits but are unable to communicate in Marathi. Not knowing the language could lead to suspension of licences, and against non-Marathi-speaking drivers.
Mumbai and its suburbs currently have approximately 2.80 lakh autorickshaw permit holders, with nearly 5 lakh drivers operating in multiple shifts. Across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), this number goes up to around 4 lakhs.
Autorickshaw permits are issued across various cities in Maharashtra. However, there are complaints that some autorickshaw drivers have obtained licences using forged documents, especially from Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Thane, and Mumbai.
BJP MLA Narendra Mehta had earlier raised concerns about the same. In his complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mehta alleged that some foreign nationals, in alleged collusion with local authorities, secured domicile certificates and subsequently obtained transport permits in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area.
He pointed out discrepancies in the electricity bills submitted as proof of residence. According to Mehta, applicants claimed to be residents of Dachkulpada and Mandvipada, submitting electricity bills from the Adani company, whereas these areas are actually supplied power by Tata Power. He called the matter "extremely serious," and demanded a thorough investigation.
As part of the ongoing exercise, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is conducting a phased verification of licences and domicile certificates of around 12,000 registered autorickshaw and taxi drivers operating in the Mira Road and Bhayander areas. The special verification drive will continue until May 1, after which the RTO will submit a detailed report.
The campaign focuses on two key aspects:
- Authentication of Documents: Drivers must prove their eligibility for domicile certificates, which require a minimum of 15 years of residence in the state.
- Marathi Language Proficiency Test: Drivers are required to demonstrate their ability to speak and write Marathi. Failure in either test could result in suspension of their licences.
At RTO offices, drivers are asked to write short passages in Marathi. This requirement is in line with Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The rule was further strengthened through an amendment in November 2019, making it mandatory for drivers to personally show their language proficiency.
The decision has been welcomed with resistance from autorickshaw and taxi unions. Nearly 70% of licensed drivers in Maharashtra are from northern India so the necessity of language appears to be an enforcement.
Shashank Rao, President of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association, said, "As per the rules, drivers are expected to have knowledge of the language. For effective communication between passengers and drivers, a very basic understanding of Marathi is sufficient. We do not oppose action against fake documents, but making Marathi mandatory could lead to harassment and corruption."
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