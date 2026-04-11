ETV Bharat / state

Marathi Language Mandatory For Autorickshaw Drivers In Maharashtra; State Orders Verification Of Licences

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that proficiency in the Marathi language will be mandatory for individuals seeking to live and work in the state, particularly for autorickshaw drivers.

Speaking to the media, Sarnaik said, "If one wants to live and work in Maharashtra, it is essential to know Marathi. Autorickshaw drivers seeking licences or permits must be able to speak the language."

The minister has also directed a re-verification of licences of drivers who have already been granted permits but are unable to communicate in Marathi. Not knowing the language could lead to suspension of licences, and against non-Marathi-speaking drivers.

Mumbai and its suburbs currently have approximately 2.80 lakh autorickshaw permit holders, with nearly 5 lakh drivers operating in multiple shifts. Across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), this number goes up to around 4 lakhs.

Autorickshaw permits are issued across various cities in Maharashtra. However, there are complaints that some autorickshaw drivers have obtained licences using forged documents, especially from Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Thane, and Mumbai.

BJP MLA Narendra Mehta had earlier raised concerns about the same. In his complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mehta alleged that some foreign nationals, in alleged collusion with local authorities, secured domicile certificates and subsequently obtained transport permits in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area.