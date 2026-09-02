ETV Bharat / state

Maratha Quota Protest: Talks With Jarange Fail, Jalna Collector's 'Hang Myself' Remark Sparks Controversy

Jalna: "Even if it comes to a point where I have to hang myself while performing my duties, I am prepared to do so." Such a statement by Jalna Collector Ashima Mittal during a meeting with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has triggered a controversy.

Late on Tuesday night, Mittal and Jalna SP Teghbir Singh Sandhu met Jarange at Antarwali Sarati, where he has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the last five days demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

During the meeting, Mittal explained the steps taken by the state government on the Maratha reservation issue and urged Jarange to end his hunger strike. However, the talks did not yield any positive results as Jarange refused to accept the explanation and questioned whether she had come to defend the government.

Jarange told her that the issue involves decisions at the state level and asked her not to get involved. He said he respects her but would not accept her explanation on the issue. He also asked her not to visit him again in connection with the agitation, alleging that the government is unnecessarily sending her to negotiate with him.

During the discussion, Jarange repeatedly criticised the government and elected representatives. At one point, he told Mittal that the government has pushed even capable people to the point of contemplating suicide.

Mittal, who appeared to have taken the remark as being directed at her personally, immediately retorted, "Manoj ji, even if it comes to a point where I have to hang myself while performing my duties, I am prepared to do so."

The remark left people present at the protest site stunned, completely changing the atmosphere of the meeting.

What Government Told Jarange

Mittal and Sandhu told Jarange that 309 people across Maharashtra have died during the Maratha reservation movement and that the government has provided Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to their families.

They also said the government is positively considering the applications for government jobs submitted by 222 persons.

On Jarange's demand concerning 58 lakh records, officials said work is being carried out on a war footing and individual names would be published at the gram panchayat level.

They further explained that if any discrepancy is found during caste verification, or if a certificate is cancelled, the affected person can appeal before the Commissioner.

The Collector also urged Jarange to end his hunger strike, telling him that the community needs him.