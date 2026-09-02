Maratha Quota Protest: Talks With Jarange Fail, Jalna Collector's 'Hang Myself' Remark Sparks Controversy
A meeting between Manoj Jarange and Jalna Collector turned controversial after she said she's prepared to "hang" herself while performing her duties, reports Suyog Khardekar.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Jalna: "Even if it comes to a point where I have to hang myself while performing my duties, I am prepared to do so." Such a statement by Jalna Collector Ashima Mittal during a meeting with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has triggered a controversy.
Late on Tuesday night, Mittal and Jalna SP Teghbir Singh Sandhu met Jarange at Antarwali Sarati, where he has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the last five days demanding reservation for the Maratha community.
During the meeting, Mittal explained the steps taken by the state government on the Maratha reservation issue and urged Jarange to end his hunger strike. However, the talks did not yield any positive results as Jarange refused to accept the explanation and questioned whether she had come to defend the government.
Jarange told her that the issue involves decisions at the state level and asked her not to get involved. He said he respects her but would not accept her explanation on the issue. He also asked her not to visit him again in connection with the agitation, alleging that the government is unnecessarily sending her to negotiate with him.
During the discussion, Jarange repeatedly criticised the government and elected representatives. At one point, he told Mittal that the government has pushed even capable people to the point of contemplating suicide.
Mittal, who appeared to have taken the remark as being directed at her personally, immediately retorted, "Manoj ji, even if it comes to a point where I have to hang myself while performing my duties, I am prepared to do so."
The remark left people present at the protest site stunned, completely changing the atmosphere of the meeting.
What Government Told Jarange
Mittal and Sandhu told Jarange that 309 people across Maharashtra have died during the Maratha reservation movement and that the government has provided Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to their families.
They also said the government is positively considering the applications for government jobs submitted by 222 persons.
On Jarange's demand concerning 58 lakh records, officials said work is being carried out on a war footing and individual names would be published at the gram panchayat level.
They further explained that if any discrepancy is found during caste verification, or if a certificate is cancelled, the affected person can appeal before the Commissioner.
The Collector also urged Jarange to end his hunger strike, telling him that the community needs him.
Jarange's Health Deteriorates
Meanwhile, Jarange's health has now started to deteriote. The activist began his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati on August 29, demanding reservation for Marathas and immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates based on gazette records, among other demands.
A medical officer who checked him on Wednesday said his blood sugar level has dropped. A team of doctors camping at the protest site advised Jarange to take intravenous (IV) fluids, but he refused.
Jarange has also threatened to intensify the agitation and take it to Mumbai if his demands are not met.
One of his key demands is that members of the Maratha community be recognised as Kunbis and receive the reservation benefits available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education and government jobs.
Jarange has claimed that 58 lakh records showing genealogical links between Marathas and Kunbis have been found and has alleged that the government is trying to reduce the number.
His other demands include reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdrawal of police cases registered against quota protesters across Maharashtra, and government jobs and financial compensation for the families of those who died during previous agitations.
Jarange's earlier protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from August 29 last year had caused major traffic disruption. He ended that agitation on September 2 after the state government accepted six of his eight demands and began issuing Kunbi caste certificates.
Government's Stand
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the government is open to discussing demands that are constitutionally valid and legally viable, but not those that violate the orders of the Supreme Court.
Similarly, state Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday that the Mahayuti government is committed to ensuring justice for the Maratha community without causing injustice to any other section. "The government remains positively inclined towards providing whatever is legally permissible and fair," said Shinde, while appealing to Jarange to adopt a "constructive approach".
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