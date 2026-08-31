Maratha Reservation Protest | Reach Mumbai by September 12: Manoj Jarange's Appeal
He urged the Maratha community to reach Mumbai by the 12th, a move that has increased the government's concerns.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Jalna : Manoj Jarange has once again launched a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati for Maratha reservation. Today was the third day of his strike. A government delegation was expected to meet him today. Prior to that, Jarange issued an appeal to the members of the Maratha community.
He urged the Maratha community to reach Mumbai by the 12th, a move that has increased the government's concerns. Meanwhile, Jarange also took a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding a farmers' rally in Parbhani.
"Had we confronted them, Eknath Shinde would have had nowhere to run," he quipped.
Speaking on the matter, Manoj Jarange said, "We are preparing to go to Mumbai. Marathas should reach Mumbai by September 12. Do not go to Azad Maidan. The authorities shouldn't realise that the Maratha community has arrived in Mumbai for the protest. Stay in Mumbai at your own convenience; if the police detain you, go to the police station without hesitation, the arrangements there are quite good. I will not call off my hunger strike, I will come to Mumbai myself."
"It is not possible for the entire community to travel to Mumbai together right now. Since Ganeshotsav is currently underway, people should reach Mumbai gradually. We will proceed to Mumbai after finalizing plans for the 12th. Ganeshotsav belongs to us too. We install the Ganpati idol for 11 days, whereas they do so for only one and a half days, yet, they try to teach us about devotion. Who performs as many good deeds as we do?," he said.