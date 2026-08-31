ETV Bharat / state

Maratha Reservation Protest | Reach Mumbai by September 12: Manoj Jarange's Appeal

Jalna : Manoj Jarange has once again launched a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati for Maratha reservation. Today was the third day of his strike. A government delegation was expected to meet him today. Prior to that, Jarange issued an appeal to the members of the Maratha community.

He urged the Maratha community to reach Mumbai by the 12th, a move that has increased the government's concerns. Meanwhile, Jarange also took a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding a farmers' rally in Parbhani.

"Had we confronted them, Eknath Shinde would have had nowhere to run," he quipped.