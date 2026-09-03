Maharashtra: Maratha Protestor Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack In Antarwali Sarati
Maratha protestor Dashrath Raikar was sleeping in a farm field when he died of a heart attack in Antarwali Sarati.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Jalna: A Maratha reservation protester died of a suspected heart attack in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra’s Jalna district early Thursday, officials said. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Shivaji Raikar (40), a resident of Sangam village in Dharur taluka of Beed district.
According to official sources, Raikar had come to Antarwali Sarati with other protesters from his village to support activist Manoj Jarange's agitation. He participated in the protest and slept in a farm field at the site overnight. He did not wake up in the morning. His companions informed the police.
Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, inspected the site and took him to the Sub-District Hospital in Ambad, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem examination is being conducted at the hospital.
Raikar is survived by a daughter and a son. He lived in extremely poor financial conditions. His relatives have demanded that the government provide immediate financial assistance to the family and offer government jobs to his children.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Prasad Lad on Wednesday visited Antarwali Sarati and held talks with Manoj Jarange. Jarange, who is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, agreed to drink water and get an IV saline drip following an appeal by the BJP leader. Following this, the planned bandh in Jalna district for Thursday was cancelled.
However, maintaining the intensity of the protest, Jarange Patil stated, "I am drinking water and accepting the IV saline, but I will not call off the hunger strike until our demands are fulfilled."
Vishwambhar Tirukhe, a supporter of Manoj Jarange, said that if a Government Resolution on their demands is not issued within two days, a fresh call for agitation will be made.
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