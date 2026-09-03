ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Maratha Protestor Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack In Antarwali Sarati

Jalna: A Maratha reservation protester died of a suspected heart attack in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra’s Jalna district early Thursday, officials said. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Shivaji Raikar (40), a resident of Sangam village in Dharur taluka of Beed district.

According to official sources, Raikar had come to Antarwali Sarati with other protesters from his village to support activist Manoj Jarange's agitation. He participated in the protest and slept in a farm field at the site overnight. He did not wake up in the morning. His companions informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, inspected the site and took him to the Sub-District Hospital in Ambad, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem examination is being conducted at the hospital.

Raikar is survived by a daughter and a son. He lived in extremely poor financial conditions. His relatives have demanded that the government provide immediate financial assistance to the family and offer government jobs to his children.