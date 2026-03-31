ETV Bharat / state

Mar 31 Naxalism Deadline: Armed Naxals 'Completely Eliminated' In Chhattisgarh, Claims Deputy CM

210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member of the Maoist organization, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur on Oct 17, 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

Raipur: As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's set deadline to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism ends today (March 31), Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has claimed that armed Naxals in the state have been "completely eliminated", with a handful of remaining cadres expected to surrender soon.

Sharma on Monday evening said setting a clear deadline two years ago to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026, coupled with technology-driven intelligence and precise security force operations, proved to be a turning point in the decisive fight against the decades-old insurgency.

Calling it the "biggest achievement" of the past two years, he credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for ensuring the writ of the Constitution extends to every corner of the state, including Bastar.

210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member of the Maoist organization, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur on Oct 17, 2025 | File photo (ANI)

"The entire armed cadre in Chhattisgarh has been dismantled. The last remaining 15 to 20 individuals are in the process of rehabilitation," Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, told PTI in an interview.

"By the stipulated deadline of March 31, 2026, armed cadres of the Naxal organisation across Chhattisgarh have been completely eliminated. As of now, no armed cadres remain anywhere in the state," he said.

"You simply have to make it through this night...the Naxalite organisation in Chhattisgarh has effectively been wiped out," he added.

The (anti-Naxal) operations have been so accurate that security personnel did not suffer even a scratch, while several Naxalites were neutralised, he claimed. "I believe that the greatest achievement of our Chhattisgarh government over these past two years has been the containment of Naxalism. This also stands as the most significant accomplishment of PM Modi ji's administration during this same two-year period," he said.

Over the past two years, more than 3,000 Naxalites, including Maoist central committee (CC) members and cadres at various levels, have surrendered. More than 2,000 Naxalites have been arrested, while over 500 have been neutralised in encounters in the state, which saw an intense counter-insurgency operation in the Bastar region, once considered a Naxal hotbed.