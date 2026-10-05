ETV Bharat / state

Monday Woes: Maps To Blame For Barapullah Phase-III Traffic? Commuters Stuck In 2-Km-Long Jams

Vehicles stuck in a massive traffic jam on Barapullah Phase 3 towards AIIMS via Yamuna Bridge as commuters return to work in New Delhi on Monday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor was meant to ease traffic, but since it opened on September 29, it has seen jams. The Delhi Traffic Police said Google Maps was not accurately reflecting the congestion, as it continued to show smooth traffic on the affected stretch.

Commuters travelling between Mayur Vihar and AIIMS faced long delays on Monday as heavy traffic snarls persisted on the corridor. The Delhi Traffic Police said the main bottleneck was at the old Barapullah flyover, where traffic from around eight to nine lanes is converging into just three lanes.

Congestion was reported around Mayur Vihar Phase-I Metro station, the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road, and the Barapullah junction. Several commuters reported bumper-to-bumper traffic and significant delays during the morning rush.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic from the new Phase-III flyover on the Mayur Vihar side, along with vehicles coming from the Sarai Kale Khan and DND loops, eventually merges into three lanes on the existing Barapullah flyover.

The new Phase-III flyover, along with the loops from Sarai Kale Khan and DND, have three lanes each. They feed traffic on to the existing Barapullah flyover which has three lanes.

As a result, traffic from these approaches converges at a single point on the old flyover, creating a structural bottleneck and slowing down vehicle movement.

Several commuters took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the situation. One commuter said they had been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for 30 minutes and had covered barely 2 km. Another called the route a daily morning "mess" and advised commuters to avoid it during peak hours.

A third commuter said the traffic situation had made them understand the difficulties faced by people who travel on the Barapullah Phase-III corridor every day.

Police Divert Traffic Towards NH-24, DND

To ease pressure at Barapullah Junction, traffic from Barapullah Phase-III is being diverted towards NH-24 and DND. Traffic personnel have also been deployed at the merging points and at the junction to regulate vehicle movement.