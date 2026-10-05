Monday Woes: Maps To Blame For Barapullah Phase-III Traffic? Commuters Stuck In 2-Km-Long Jams
Several motorists reported spending much more time on their daily commutes as traffic built up at key merge points during peak hours.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor was meant to ease traffic, but since it opened on September 29, it has seen jams. The Delhi Traffic Police said Google Maps was not accurately reflecting the congestion, as it continued to show smooth traffic on the affected stretch.
Commuters travelling between Mayur Vihar and AIIMS faced long delays on Monday as heavy traffic snarls persisted on the corridor. The Delhi Traffic Police said the main bottleneck was at the old Barapullah flyover, where traffic from around eight to nine lanes is converging into just three lanes.
Congestion was reported around Mayur Vihar Phase-I Metro station, the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road, and the Barapullah junction. Several commuters reported bumper-to-bumper traffic and significant delays during the morning rush.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic from the new Phase-III flyover on the Mayur Vihar side, along with vehicles coming from the Sarai Kale Khan and DND loops, eventually merges into three lanes on the existing Barapullah flyover.
The new Phase-III flyover, along with the loops from Sarai Kale Khan and DND, have three lanes each. They feed traffic on to the existing Barapullah flyover which has three lanes.
As a result, traffic from these approaches converges at a single point on the old flyover, creating a structural bottleneck and slowing down vehicle movement.
Several commuters took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the situation. One commuter said they had been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for 30 minutes and had covered barely 2 km. Another called the route a daily morning "mess" and advised commuters to avoid it during peak hours.
A third commuter said the traffic situation had made them understand the difficulties faced by people who travel on the Barapullah Phase-III corridor every day.
Police Divert Traffic Towards NH-24, DND
To ease pressure at Barapullah Junction, traffic from Barapullah Phase-III is being diverted towards NH-24 and DND. Traffic personnel have also been deployed at the merging points and at the junction to regulate vehicle movement.
The police have advised motorists to avoid the affected stretch towards Barapullah and Ring Road for now and use alternative routes towards NH-24 and DND.
Commuters have also been asked to follow traffic personnel's directions and check the latest road conditions before starting their journey.
Congestion Emerges Days After Corridor Opening
Traffic problems emerged days after the Barapullah Phase-III corridor was inaugurated on September 29 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other Delhi ministers.
The corridor was opened to improve connectivity between Mayur Vihar and the Barapullah network and provide a faster link towards south Delhi. However, traffic build-up during peak hours has emerged as a concern, with commuters reporting delays on the newly opened stretch.
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified the old Barapullah flyover as the primary bottleneck because multiple approaches from different directions feed into the existing three-lane stretch.
The congestion comes against the backdrop of the Centre's approval of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project for Delhi Police, estimated at Rs 1,789.52 crore, including taxes.
The project will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.
The system aims to improve traffic management through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement, and integrated command-and-control systems.
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