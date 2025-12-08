ETV Bharat / state

12 Maoists, Including Top Leader Ramdher, To Surrender Before Deputy CM In Chhattisgarh

Bastar: Twelve Maoists, including a key leader Ramdher Majji, is set to surrender before police and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma in Rajnandgaon district headquarters on Monday, an official said.

Ramdher is a Central Committee member of the MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) zone and will lay down his arms, including an AK-47 rifle. Alongside him, Divisional Committee members (DVCM) Chandu Dada, Lalita, Janaki, Prem and Area Committee Members (ACM) Ramsingh Dada and Sukesh will surrender along with their arms.

Earlier, to assist Ramdher's team in escaping the forest, ETV Bharat team travelled around 400 kilometres to the Bakarkatta police station area of ​​Khairagarh district. Braving the bitter cold, the Maoists were assisted through the forest. After this, police brought the Maoists to the Bakarkatta police station, where, after completing the necessary procedures, they are being taken to Rajnandgaon district headquarters.