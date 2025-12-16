34 Maoists, Including 26 With Rs 84-Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
With this surrender, a total of 824 Maoists have laid down their arms in Bijapur since January 2024, SP Jitendra Yadav said.
Bijapur: Thirty four Maoists, including 26 carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 84 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said, the cadres, including seven women, laid down their arms under the 'Poona Margen' (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) rehabilitation initiative.
"The Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy has convinced the Maoists to abandon violence and turn themselves before security forces. Their families too want to lead normal lives and walk hand in hand with society. I appeal to all Maoists to abandon their misleading and violent ideologies and fearlessly return to the mainstream society. The government's 'Poona Margen' scheme is providing every possible facility to secure their future, ensure dignity, and make them self-reliant," Yadav said.
Among those who surrendered are members of the PLGA battalion-2 and 4, Keralapal Area Committee, and were active in the Dandakaranya Special Zone Committee, Telangana State Committee and Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border division of Maoists.
Bijapur SP said under the rehabilitation policy, the surrendered Maoist will received financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each and other facilities like training for skill development. "Cadres who have returned to the mainstream have expressed faith in the Indian Constitution and have resolved to live a respectable and secure life within the democratic system," he said.
The SP further said that the District Reserve Guard (DRG), District Force, Special Task Force (STF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have played a special role in the surrender process. These forces, through their continuous activities, confidence-building measures and sensitive approach, motivated the Maoists to return to the mainstream, he added.
Yadav said under the anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur, a total of 824 Maoists have surrendered, 1079 arrested, and 220 killed in various encounters since January 1, 2024.
