34 Maoists, Including 26 With Rs 84-Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Thirty four Maoists, including 26 carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 84 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said, the cadres, including seven women, laid down their arms under the 'Poona Margen' (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) rehabilitation initiative.

"The Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy has convinced the Maoists to abandon violence and turn themselves before security forces. Their families too want to lead normal lives and walk hand in hand with society. I appeal to all Maoists to abandon their misleading and violent ideologies and fearlessly return to the mainstream society. The government's 'Poona Margen' scheme is providing every possible facility to secure their future, ensure dignity, and make them self-reliant," Yadav said.

Among those who surrendered are members of the PLGA battalion-2 and 4, Keralapal Area Committee, and were active in the Dandakaranya Special Zone Committee, Telangana State Committee and Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border division of Maoists.