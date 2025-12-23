22 Maoists Surrender Before Odisha Police In Malkangiri
The surrendered Maoists comprised divisional committee members, area committee members and party members, actively involved in Maoist operations.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST|
Updated : December 23, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST
Malkangiri: As many as 22 Maoists on Tuesday surrendered before police in Odisha's Malkangiri district, officials said. The Maoists surrendered before Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and other senior officers here, they said.
The Maoists handed over the weapons, including one AK-47, one SLR, two INSAS rifles, 14 tiffin bombs, bullets, explosives and other Maoist materials. Police said the government had announced a cumulative reward of Rs 2,18,25,000 for the surrendered Maoists.
Of the 22 surrendered Maoists, two of them were members of the Andhra-Odisha Board Zonal Committee, while 20 were members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, police said, adding that they were involved in several major Maoist incidents. Divisional Committee Member (DCM) Linge is also among those who surrendered, police said.
The DGP said the group included one divisional committee member, six area committee members (ACM) and 15 party members.
"A few days ago, the Chief Minister announced the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy rules. The government encourages Maoists to renounce violence and rejoin the mainstream of society. The state government will provide all necessary assistance for their rehabilitation,” the DGP said.
Appealing to other Maoists still active in the state to lay down their arms and shun violence, DGP Khurania thanked the Malkangiri police and security forces for the operation.
Read More