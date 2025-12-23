ETV Bharat / state

22 Maoists Surrender Before Odisha Police In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: As many as 22 Maoists on Tuesday surrendered before police in Odisha's Malkangiri district, officials said. The Maoists surrendered before Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and other senior officers here, they said.

The Maoists handed over the weapons, including one AK-47, one SLR, two INSAS rifles, 14 tiffin bombs, bullets, explosives and other Maoist materials. Police said the government had announced a cumulative reward of Rs 2,18,25,000 for the surrendered Maoists.

Of the 22 surrendered Maoists, two of them were members of the Andhra-Odisha Board Zonal Committee, while 20 were members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, police said, adding that they were involved in several major Maoist incidents. Divisional Committee Member (DCM) Linge is also among those who surrendered, police said.

The DGP said the group included one divisional committee member, six area committee members (ACM) and 15 party members.