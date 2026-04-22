Weapons, Once A Symbol Of Terror, Now Narrate The Tale of Maoists' Decline In Bastar
Security forces' operations and mass surrenders have taken a toll on the Maoists whose numbers have dwindled considerably in the last one year.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Bastar: Armed with weapons, Maoists ruled with a reign of terror in Chhattisgarh's Bastar for nearly four decades.
The dense forests, inaccessible hills, and interior areas served as safe havens from where PLGA battalions, supported by armed cadres, launched major attacks on security forces. But now, the tide is turning. The area is returning to normalcy even as security forces have a clear upper hand over the ultras.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said the security forces' strategy to eliminate Maoism in Bastar has not been limited to operations, but is focused on completely eliminating the Maoist military strength. A large number of weapons have been recovered during continuous search operations, encounters, and raids in the interior areas. In several encounters, soldiers have seized AK-47s, INSAS, SLRs, and other sophisticated weapons, he said.
Over 600 weapons have been recovered by the security forces during operations over the last one year, including AK-47s, INSASs, SLRs, LMGs, and others. Since the state's formation, over 3,500 weapons have been seized from Maoists including regular ones and BGL launchers, the IG said.
He said a major challenge for security agencies is locating weapons dumps hidden in the forests. For years, Maoists have hidden weapons underground, in caves, and in secret forest hideouts. The dump sites are now being searched thoroughly.
"The Maoists' firepower, or fighting strength, has dwindled to almost zero. We are regularly conducting operations in the forests to recover their weapon dumps," Sundarraj said.
Maoists possessed a large number of weapons such as AK-47s, INSAS, SLRs, LMGs, and BGLs which they used to carry out ambushes. The largest quantity of modern Naxalite weapon manufacturing machinery was recovered during the Karegutta Hills (KGH) operation which started the downfall of the Maoists.
Naxal expert and senior journalist Manish Gupta said the weapons possessed by Maoists were mostly acquired through loot, smuggling, and illegal manufacturing. A large quantity of weapons were recovered in the 2004 Koraput armory robbery in Odisha. This apart, weapons were also looted from soldiers killed in operations and ambushes.
"The Naxalites recovered over a thousand weapons in Koraput, which suddenly increased their strength. Most of the weapons given to the PLGA were looted from Koraput. Maoists also recovered a significant number of weapons in Ranibodla and Tadmetla," Gupta said.
He said the Maoists also manufactured weapons like 'kattas', single-shot guns, and BGLs in their factories. "However, due to continuous action by security forces, Naxalites in Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have surrendered with their weapons. Almost all the weapons looted by the Naxalites have been recovered. This entire system appears to be disintegrating. Weapons, once a symbol of terror, now tell the story of Maoist decline," Gupta said.
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