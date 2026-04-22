ETV Bharat / state

Weapons, Once A Symbol Of Terror, Now Narrate The Tale of Maoists' Decline In Bastar

Weapons surrendered by Maoists ( ETV Bharat )

Bastar: Armed with weapons, Maoists ruled with a reign of terror in Chhattisgarh's Bastar for nearly four decades. The dense forests, inaccessible hills, and interior areas served as safe havens from where PLGA battalions, supported by armed cadres, launched major attacks on security forces. But now, the tide is turning. The area is returning to normalcy even as security forces have a clear upper hand over the ultras. Bastar IG Sundarraj P said the security forces' strategy to eliminate Maoism in Bastar has not been limited to operations, but is focused on completely eliminating the Maoist military strength. A large number of weapons have been recovered during continuous search operations, encounters, and raids in the interior areas. In several encounters, soldiers have seized AK-47s, INSAS, SLRs, and other sophisticated weapons, he said. Over 600 weapons have been recovered by the security forces during operations over the last one year, including AK-47s, INSASs, SLRs, LMGs, and others. Since the state's formation, over 3,500 weapons have been seized from Maoists including regular ones and BGL launchers, the IG said. File photo of lady cadres of PLGA (ETV Bharat)