Maoists Leader Devji, 40 Others Join Mainstream In Telangana; Top Cadre Bade Chokka Rao May Follow Suit

Hyderabad: Senior leader of banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji, along with 40 others are already in police custody while another top cadre, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, may follow suit. All the Maoist leaders are likely to surrender before Telangana Police on Tuesday, sources said.

As per reports, discussions are underway on the Maoist surrender policy and conditions. If things go as planned, an announcement by the Telangana Police in this regard is expected today.

Devji hails from Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Korutla and is in his sixties. He has been associated with four decades of insurgency.

Chokka Rao, who belongs to Kalvapalli village in Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, is one of the first-generation Maoists. If he too surrenders, it will be one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent times.