Maoists Leader Devji, 40 Others Join Mainstream In Telangana; Top Cadre Bade Chokka Rao May Follow Suit
The development, one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent times, comes days before Amit Shah's March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism from India.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Senior leader of banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji, along with 40 others are already in police custody while another top cadre, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, may follow suit. All the Maoist leaders are likely to surrender before Telangana Police on Tuesday, sources said.
As per reports, discussions are underway on the Maoist surrender policy and conditions. If things go as planned, an announcement by the Telangana Police in this regard is expected today.
Devji hails from Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Korutla and is in his sixties. He has been associated with four decades of insurgency.
Chokka Rao, who belongs to Kalvapalli village in Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, is one of the first-generation Maoists. If he too surrenders, it will be one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent times.
With this, it seems that the entire Telangana cadre of the Maoist movement has surrendered and the only member still active is Pasunuri Narahari, who is in Jharkhand. The development comes days before of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March 31, 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism from the country.
A record number of 2,337 Maoists have surrendered since last year amid crackdown by the security forces in Telangana. This is the first time that so many Maoists have surrendered since the movement began here. From 2019 to January 15, 2026, 7,409 Maoists were arrested and 5,880 others had surrendered, police said.
Telangana Police estimate around 40 Maoists, including 15 from the state, are still at large, and have repeatedly called on them to surrender. Their efforts have yielded results as top leaders like Devji and Malla Rajireddy are surrendering.
