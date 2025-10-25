Maoists Kill Two Villagers In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
Both villagers were local residents and were leading normal lives.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Bijapur: Two villagers were brutally murdered, allegedly by Maoists, late Friday night in Nelakanker village, under Usur police station limits of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kattam, son of Kanna (25 years), and Tirupati Sodhi, son of Narsa (38 years). Both villagers were local residents and were leading normal lives. According to ASP Chandrakant Gavarna, the incident occurred at night when the two villagers were inside their homes. Meanwhile, Maoists entered their house and attacked them with sharp weapons, killing them on the spot. The Maoists fled after the murder.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Usur police arrived at the scene. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The police officer added that a thorough investigation is underway and the culprits will be arrested soon.
Security patrols have been increased in the area since the incident. Search operations are underway in the surrounding areas. Police officials said that such incidents by Maoists are carried out with the aim of disrupting development work and the peace process, adding that the government and police administration will not be cowed down by such incidents.
Following this incident, an atmosphere of grief and fear has gripped the village. Villagers have requested additional security from security forces. The administration has assured the villagers that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their safety.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said the menace of Left Wing Extremism is soon going to be history in India due to the tireless efforts of police and security forces. "The success of the campaign against Naxalites can be assessed from the fact that the Maoists, who once took up arms against the state, are today surrendering and integrating themselves into the mainstream of development.
"Due to the tireless efforts of the security forces, this problem is now on the verge of becoming history. All our security personnel deserve to be congratulated for this," Singh said. The Centre has declared that the Naxal menace will end in India by March 2026.
Also read: