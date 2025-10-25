ETV Bharat / state

Maoists Kill Two Villagers In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Two villagers were brutally murdered, allegedly by Maoists, late Friday night in Nelakanker village, under Usur police station limits of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kattam, son of Kanna (25 years), and Tirupati Sodhi, son of Narsa (38 years). Both villagers were local residents and were leading normal lives. According to ASP Chandrakant Gavarna, the incident occurred at night when the two villagers were inside their homes. Meanwhile, Maoists entered their house and attacked them with sharp weapons, killing them on the spot. The Maoists fled after the murder.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Usur police arrived at the scene. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The police officer added that a thorough investigation is underway and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Security patrols have been increased in the area since the incident. Search operations are underway in the surrounding areas. Police officials said that such incidents by Maoists are carried out with the aim of disrupting development work and the peace process, adding that the government and police administration will not be cowed down by such incidents.