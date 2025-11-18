ETV Bharat / state

28 Maoists Hiding As Labourers Arrested In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Amaravati: At least 28 Naxalites, including 21 women and four key members holding important positions from Chhattisgarh, were arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Tuesday, officials said. The Naxalites were found staying in a building in New Autonagar, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, in the district, they said.

According to officials, they received inputs that Maoists had established dumps at four different locations. Following this, a search operation was initiated to trace and seize the dumps. With support from local police, the Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) and Greyhound forces intensified searches at New Autonagar.

"We have arrested 28 people during a joint operation by Intelligence and OCTOPUS teams at different locations in the state," said Vodyasagar Naidu, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Krishna district. During the investigation, police questioned the building owner, who has reportedly been living abroad for the past month and a half.