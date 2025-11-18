ETV Bharat / state

28 Maoists Hiding As Labourers Arrested In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

The arrested Maoists were living in a single building in the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Amaravati: At least 28 Naxalites, including 21 women and four key members holding important positions from Chhattisgarh, were arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Tuesday, officials said. The Naxalites were found staying in a building in New Autonagar, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, in the district, they said.

According to officials, they received inputs that Maoists had established dumps at four different locations. Following this, a search operation was initiated to trace and seize the dumps. With support from local police, the Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) and Greyhound forces intensified searches at New Autonagar.

"We have arrested 28 people during a joint operation by Intelligence and OCTOPUS teams at different locations in the state," said Vodyasagar Naidu, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Krishna district. During the investigation, police questioned the building owner, who has reportedly been living abroad for the past month and a half.

Initial suspicions suggest that the Maoists may have entered the area about ten days ago, claiming they were there for labour work. The watchman of the building has been detained and is being questioned for additional information.

Krishna SP Vidyadhar Naidu has inspected the building, and search operations are underway in other areas based on information from higher officials. Most of the arrested individuals are from Chhattisgarh, as many people from Telugu states and other regions come to New Autonagar for various work opportunities.

"Most of the arrested Maoists are from Chhattisgarh. The search operations have been carried out across five districts. We have arrested the Maoist Central Committee Secretary, Thippiri Tirupati's group. The details of the arrested Maoists will be provided soon," the SP added.

