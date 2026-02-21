ETV Bharat / state

'Maoists Have No Option But to Join Mainstream Society', Says Mallojula Venugopal

Hyderabad: As part of the target to eliminate Maoists by the end of March this year, security forces’ operations have reached the final phase. Hundreds of Maoists have already surrendered, while many others have been killed in encounters.

Former CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Mallojula Venugopal, who recently surrendered before the Maharashtra Chief Minister, believes that those remaining have no option but to leave the forests and join the mainstream society. He spoke to ETV Bharat correspondent Mahesh Tiwari in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

Question: What were the reasons that led you to join the Maoist movement?

Mallojula: I joined the movement five decades ago. At that time, local conditions were very different. Feudal oppression was prevalent in many villages. People were subjected to various forms of exploitation, harassment, and bonded labour. Farmers faced severe injustice. Influenced by these circumstances, I joined the movement.

Question: You joined in the name of revolution, but later left. Why did you make this decision?

Mallojula: We (the Maoists) failed to adapt our strategies and tactics to changing circumstances. As a result, we suffered significant setbacks. We should have realised this long ago, but we did not. It is already very late. Under these conditions, I decided to leave the movement.

Question: From People’s War to the CPI (Maoist), it appears the organisation has reached its final stage. What is your view on the party’s future?

Mallojula: We understood many years ago that the organisation (Maoist party) had no future. Even while at the party, we analysed and assessed the situation. In August 2024, the party’s politburo finalised a circular. Everything I am saying now is based on that document. This happened while the top Maoist leader, Basavaraj, was still alive. During his time, I, along with Laxman Rao, Ganapathi and others sat together and discussed extensively before drafting that circular. It was meant to provide direction, based on nationwide challenges faced by the movement.

Question: When and by whom was the decision taken to give up arms?

Mallojula: A Central Committee meeting was held in August 2024. Some people claim that I decided to lay down arms, but that is incorrect. By 2024, our General Secretary, Basavaraj, had already made the decision. He guided Rupesh and other comrades in that direction. At the time, I was in Odisha, so I was initially unaware of these developments. I came to know later.