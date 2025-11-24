ETV Bharat / state

Maoists Assure To Surrender In A Letter, Seek Time Till February 15, 2026

Hyderabad: A purported letter issued by the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Special Zonal Committee of banned CPI(Maoists) claims that the outfit wants time till February 15, 2026 to lay down their aims.

The Maoist outfit has requested the state governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the security forces to halt operations. The letter has been attributed to Anant, the official spokesperson of the MMC Special Zonal Committee of CPI(Maoists).

The letter stated, "We support the recent decision taken by our party’s Central Committee and politburo member comrade Sonu Dada to temporarily halt armed struggle by laying down arms, assessing the changing situation in the country and the world. Central Committee members Satish Dada and Chandranna have recently supported this decision. The MMC Special Zonal Committee also intends to lay down arms. However, we request the governments of the three states to give us time till February 15."