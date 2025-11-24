Maoists Assure To Surrender In A Letter, Seek Time Till February 15, 2026
In the letter, the Maoist outfit claimed they need time to reach out to colleagues to inform them about their decision to lay down arms.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: A purported letter issued by the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Special Zonal Committee of banned CPI(Maoists) claims that the outfit wants time till February 15, 2026 to lay down their aims.
The Maoist outfit has requested the state governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the security forces to halt operations. The letter has been attributed to Anant, the official spokesperson of the MMC Special Zonal Committee of CPI(Maoists).
The letter stated, "We support the recent decision taken by our party’s Central Committee and politburo member comrade Sonu Dada to temporarily halt armed struggle by laying down arms, assessing the changing situation in the country and the world. Central Committee members Satish Dada and Chandranna have recently supported this decision. The MMC Special Zonal Committee also intends to lay down arms. However, we request the governments of the three states to give us time till February 15."
"As our party is committed to the principles of democratic centralism, it will take us some time to collectively reach this decision. We need time to consult our colleagues and convey these messages to them in a systematic manner. There is no other motive behind asking for time. We do not have any other easy means to communicate quickly. Security forces should stop their activities for the time being," the letter read.
The Maoist outfit further assured that it will not organise the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week this time along with promising to stop all activities. The PLGA Week is held from December 2 to 8 to commemorate the formation of PLGA on December 2, 2000 and condemn alleged security forces action.
