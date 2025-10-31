Seven Maoists Arrested For Killing Two Villagers On Suspicion Of Being Police Informers In Bijapur
Maoists had killed two villagers, Bhima Madkam and Satyam Punem of Usur and Ilmidi police station areas respectively, suspecting them to be police informers.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Bijapur: Security forces have arrested seven Maoist operatives in two separate murder cases in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. They had allegedly killed two villagers on suspicion of being police informers.
Five Maoists were arrested from Usur police station and two others from Ilmidi police station, police said.
On October 1, the Maoists had brutally killed Bhima Madkam, a resident of Pujarikanker in the Usur police station area, with a sickle and knife. Following this, a joint investigation was initiated by teams of Usur police station, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions 196 and 229 and CoBRA unit 205. Based on intelligence input, a search operation was launched and five Maoist were apprehended in this connection.
The arrested individuals include Renga Pidga (30) alias Gundam of Nelakanker Patelpara, Hadma Kaka (45), Shankar Esam (30) alias Golem, Madkam Budhra (26) and Sodhi Anda (33). They were members of Bhumkal and Sangham groups.
All the accused are residents of Nelakanker and Gunjeparti villages in the interior of Bijapur district. Police said during interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in Bhima Madkam's murder. Weapons used in the crime, including a sickle and a knife, were also recovered from them.
In another operation in Ilmidi police station, two Maoists from Mujalkanker village were arrested. They had killed Satyam Punem (40), on similar suspicion of being police informer.
Police and the 9th Battalion of the Central Intelligence Agency (CISB) arrested Mahendra Miccha (27) and Laxman Kursam (40). Both were identified as militia members who were associated with the Maoist organisation for a long time and operating in this area.
Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said necessary legal action has been taken against all seven arrested Maoists. After the investigation was completed, all were produced in court and sent to jail on judicial remand, he said.
According to police officials, the arrests have dealt a major blow to the Bhumkal and Sangham groups active in the area and created an atmosphere of terror among the lower levels of the Maoist organisation.
Yadav said continuous campaigns are being carried out to protect villagers from Maoist violence and action is being taken against anyone who has shown involvement in violence or matters related to the organisation.
