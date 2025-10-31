ETV Bharat / state

Seven Maoists Arrested For Killing Two Villagers On Suspicion Of Being Police Informers In Bijapur

Bijapur: Security forces have arrested seven Maoist operatives in two separate murder cases in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. They had allegedly killed two villagers on suspicion of being police informers.

Five Maoists were arrested from Usur police station and two others from Ilmidi police station, police said.

On October 1, the Maoists had brutally killed Bhima Madkam, a resident of Pujarikanker in the Usur police station area, with a sickle and knife. Following this, a joint investigation was initiated by teams of Usur police station, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions 196 and 229 and CoBRA unit 205. Based on intelligence input, a search operation was launched and five Maoist were apprehended in this connection.

The arrested individuals include Renga Pidga (30) alias Gundam of Nelakanker Patelpara, Hadma Kaka (45), Shankar Esam (30) alias Golem, Madkam Budhra (26) and Sodhi Anda (33). They were members of Bhumkal and Sangham groups.

All the accused are residents of Nelakanker and Gunjeparti villages in the interior of Bijapur district. Police said during interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in Bhima Madkam's murder. Weapons used in the crime, including a sickle and a knife, were also recovered from them.