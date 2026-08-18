Maoist With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Among Four Red Rebels Held In Jharkhand
Police conducted a raid in the Aurapat forest area within the Dumri Police Station limits and arrested the red rebels
By PTI
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Gumla: Four Maoists, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the Aurapat forest area within the Dumri Police Station limits on Monday and arrested the red rebels, he said.
"The police arrested Ramdeo Lohra, who is a sub-zonal commander of JJMP, a splinter group of banned CPI (Maoist), Arvind Nayak, an area commander, and two other members of the outfit. Lohra was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head," Jharkhand Police IG Operations Narendra Singh told PTI. Lohra and Nayak hail from Lohardaga district, he said.
Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman said two other Maoists have been identified as Muneshwar Singh, a resident of Lohardaga, and Jitendra Lohra of Gumla. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.
"The police seized AK-56 and SLR rifles, a semi-automatic rifle along with magazines, a walkie-talkie, a wi-fi dongle, 8 mobile phones, pamphlets of the outfit, 2 pistols, including a country-made one, and a motorcycle from their possession, the SP said.
Ramdeo Lohra was previously associated with the banned organisations People's War and CPI (Maoist), he said.
"All four are being interrogated to obtain information about other members and associates of the organisation as well as activities related to the re-organisation of the outfit," he added.
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