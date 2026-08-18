ETV Bharat / state

Maoist With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Among Four Red Rebels Held In Jharkhand

Gumla: Four Maoists, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the Aurapat forest area within the Dumri Police Station limits on Monday and arrested the red rebels, he said.

"The police arrested Ramdeo Lohra, who is a sub-zonal commander of JJMP, a splinter group of banned CPI (Maoist), Arvind Nayak, an area commander, and two other members of the outfit. Lohra was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head," Jharkhand Police IG Operations Narendra Singh told PTI. Lohra and Nayak hail from Lohardaga district, he said.

Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman said two other Maoists have been identified as Muneshwar Singh, a resident of Lohardaga, and Jitendra Lohra of Gumla. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.