Maoist's Support Base Is Dwindling, Says Top Leader Ramdher Before Surrendering
Maoist leader, Ramdher Majji, has been an active Central Committee Member of MMC zone ever since he joined the organisation in 1990.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Rajnandgaon: Ahead of surrendering before police, top Maoist leader, Ramdher Majji, who has been active in the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone for over three decades, said their support base is dwindling and though he is joining the mainstream, his fight against injustice will continue.
On his way to surrender before police along with 11 cadres, Ramdher, a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the MMC zone, told ETV Bharat that he joined the organisation in 1990 and since then he has been fighting to ensure justice for the common people.
Ramdher, also known as Amarjeet, was named Dev Majji by his family. He is a native of Manjhimentri village in Kotru block of Bijapur district. "We want equality and our fight has always been against exploitation, oppression, injustice, discrimination, and poverty. To achieve this, we tried to awaken people on their basic rights. But today, the situation has changed. So, I decided to join the mainstream society and work among people," he said.
Responding to whether his organisation has actually helped in bringing changes to the society, he said, "We worked so hard for such a long time and results were definitely visible before the party and the people. That's why we were able to survive for so many years. The government's shortcomings are well known and people need to fight against those. We were fighting on behalf of all people. If injustice, exploitation, and oppression continue, we'll keep fighting."
He said that Naxal leader Madvi Hidma's (55) encounter at Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharama Raju district in November was not solely responsible for shattering their organisation. "Hidma was an individual, not the entire organisation. Hidma played an important role but his elimination and how it happened, are different matters. In the current circumstances, our party has weakened and our support base is also dwindling. We reviewed the present situation and decided to join the mainstream society," he added.
Ramdher is among the 12 Maoists who are set to surrender before police on Monday.
