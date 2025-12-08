ETV Bharat / state

Maoist's Support Base Is Dwindling, Says Top Leader Ramdher Before Surrendering

Rajnandgaon: Ahead of surrendering before police, top Maoist leader, Ramdher Majji, who has been active in the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone for over three decades, said their support base is dwindling and though he is joining the mainstream, his fight against injustice will continue.

On his way to surrender before police along with 11 cadres, Ramdher, a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the MMC zone, told ETV Bharat that he joined the organisation in 1990 and since then he has been fighting to ensure justice for the common people.

Ramdher, also known as Amarjeet, was named Dev Majji by his family. He is a native of Manjhimentri village in Kotru block of Bijapur district. "We want equality and our fight has always been against exploitation, oppression, injustice, discrimination, and poverty. To achieve this, we tried to awaken people on their basic rights. But today, the situation has changed. So, I decided to join the mainstream society and work among people," he said.