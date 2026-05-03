ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Dump Uncovered In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Explosives Recovered

Dantewada: Security forces uncovered a Naxalite dump containing a large quantity of explosives from the dense forests of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh.

The explosives were recovered during a search operation launched under the Naxalite eradication campaign. On May 2, security agencies had received accurate intelligence input that Naxalites had hidden explosives and other essential items in the dense forests near Todma village under Barsur police station. Based on the input, personnel from the 195th Battalion of the CRPF and the Dantewada Police launched a special search operation.

The security forces conducted an intensive search operation in difficult terrain and dense forests and recovered material including a large quantity of explosives and weapons-related items, which could have been used to carry out a major incident.