Naxalite Dump Uncovered In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Explosives Recovered
The seized items include 75 electric detonators, 7.62 mm SLR rounds, 5.56 mm INSAS rounds, 7.62x39 mm rounds, 12-bore rounds, and empty cases.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Dantewada: Security forces uncovered a Naxalite dump containing a large quantity of explosives from the dense forests of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh.
The explosives were recovered during a search operation launched under the Naxalite eradication campaign. On May 2, security agencies had received accurate intelligence input that Naxalites had hidden explosives and other essential items in the dense forests near Todma village under Barsur police station. Based on the input, personnel from the 195th Battalion of the CRPF and the Dantewada Police launched a special search operation.
The security forces conducted an intensive search operation in difficult terrain and dense forests and recovered material including a large quantity of explosives and weapons-related items, which could have been used to carry out a major incident.
The seized items include 75 electric detonators, 7.62 mm SLR rounds, 5.56 mm INSAS rounds, 7.62x39 mm rounds, 12-bore rounds, and empty cases. Additionally, .303 blank cartridges and empty BGL cartridge cases were recovered. Approximately 500 grams of explosives, gelatin, safety fuse wire, and electric wire were also recovered.
During the search operation, security forces also recovered communication equipment, such as DMRs and wireless sets, which were used by Naxalites to communicate and formulate strategies. In addition, a Bharmar rifle, batteries, camera flash, urea powder, grenade pins, and other daily use items were recovered. Security forces also recovered Naxal literature from the spot.
The recovery of the material not only averted a potential threat but has also dealt a significant blow to the Naxalite network in the region. Anti-Naxalite operations have been intensified in Bastar region recently. Following the surrender of a large number of Naxalites, security forces are now focusing on locating and destroying their hidden weapons and explosives.
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