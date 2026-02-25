ETV Bharat / state

Whereabouts Of Maoist Party Ex-General Secretary Ganapathi In Doubt

Hyderabad: The whereabouts of the Maoist Party's supreme and former general secretary Muppalla Laxmanrao alias Ganapathi are still in doubt, turning out to be a topic of discussion at a time when the movement has reached its climax.

Ganapathi, who handed over the leadership of the party to Nambala Keshavrao alias Baswaraj in 2018 due to old age and illness, had been confined to Dandakaranya since then. He used to stay in the dense Abujmad forests in Chhattisgarh and guide party activities.

In the last two years, key leaders have either been killed in encounters or many have surrendered. But there is no trace of Ganapathi. Despite interrogating the top leaders who have laid down their arms, the police have not received any accurate information.

The Special Investigation Branch (SIB) has received solid information that Ganapathi had participated in a meeting with members of the Politburo and the Central Committee in the Abujmad forests from July 13 to August 10, 2024. However, it is not clear where he went after that.