Whereabouts Of Maoist Party Ex-General Secretary Ganapathi In Doubt
After handing over the leadership of the party to Nambala Keshavrao in 2018 due to old age and illness, he had been confined to Dandakaranya.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The whereabouts of the Maoist Party's supreme and former general secretary Muppalla Laxmanrao alias Ganapathi are still in doubt, turning out to be a topic of discussion at a time when the movement has reached its climax.
Ganapathi, who handed over the leadership of the party to Nambala Keshavrao alias Baswaraj in 2018 due to old age and illness, had been confined to Dandakaranya since then. He used to stay in the dense Abujmad forests in Chhattisgarh and guide party activities.
In the last two years, key leaders have either been killed in encounters or many have surrendered. But there is no trace of Ganapathi. Despite interrogating the top leaders who have laid down their arms, the police have not received any accurate information.
The Special Investigation Branch (SIB) has received solid information that Ganapathi had participated in a meeting with members of the Politburo and the Central Committee in the Abujmad forests from July 13 to August 10, 2024. However, it is not clear where he went after that.
There are suspicions that he may have gone to Nepal via Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, and from there to the Philippines. There is also speculation that he may be hiding in an urban shelter somewhere in India.
The Maoist party has good relations with the 'Coordination Committee of Maoist Parties and Organisations of South Asia (CCOMPOSA)'. Revolutionary parties from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Philippines have membership in CCOMPOSA. It is against this backdrop that intelligence sources believe that Ganapathi may have gone abroad.
On Tuesday, Maoist Party Politburo member Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji, Central Committee member Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, Telangana state committee secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, and state committee member Noone Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna surrendered before the Telangana DGP, leaving only one Politburo member, Misirbesra alias Sunirmal, left in the party. In this context, the whereabouts of Ganapathi have once again become a topic of discussion.
