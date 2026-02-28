Surrendered Maoist Leaders Meet Telangana CM Reddy, Ready To Launch Electoral Party With Centre's Support
Former Maoist leaders met CM Revanth Reddy, discussed rehabilitation and proposed ending of armed struggle to enter the democratic political system.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met recently surrendered Maoist leaders on Friday, marking a historic interaction between the government and former rebels.
The meeting took place at the State Secretariat, where Maoist leaders, who had until recently been engaged in armed struggle, met with the CM in the presence of the Director General of Police (DGP), Shivdhar Reddy, and other senior police officials. The interaction lasted nearly an hour and covered several key issues concerning rehabilitation, political participation and future engagement.
Recently surrendered Maoist leaders Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji, Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar (Jagan), and Noone Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna, who had spent nearly four-and-a-half decades underground and had earlier surrendered to the State DGP, attended the meeting.
They were joined by previously surrendered Central Committee members Pulluri Prasad alias Chandranna and Potula Padmavati alias Sujathakka during the meeting.
Maoists Offer To End Armed Struggle
During the interaction, Devji and Rajireddy informed the Chief Minister that they are willing to give up armed struggle if the Central Government extends support. They also stated that the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) could be disbanded and that they are prepared to continue their movement through democratic and legal means.
They conveyed that with support from the Centre, the Maoist organisation could transform into a political party and participate in public life. Responding to this, Revanth Reddy said he would bring the matter to the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their next meeting. If the Centre agrees, he added, a public announcement could be made through a formal gathering.
Government Assures Support
The Chief Minister assured full support for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. He also promised immediate implementation of Arogyasri health coverage for the surrendered leaders and directed officials to study reward policies in other states before submitting a report.
However, he clarified that allocation of agricultural land may not be feasible and that related issues would be discussed at the Cabinet level.
Violence Is Not The Solution
The Chief Minister emphasised that violence is not the solution to any problem and that people’s aspirations can only be fulfilled through democratic means. He instructed officials to ensure proper security and rehabilitation support.
According to DGP Reddy, 591 Maoists have surrendered in Telangana over the past two years following the government’s outreach efforts, and many are now leading normal lives.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the leaders for choosing to join the mainstream and reiterated that democratic processes remain the only sustainable path for addressing public aspirations.
