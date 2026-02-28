ETV Bharat / state

Surrendered Maoist Leaders Meet Telangana CM Reddy, Ready To Launch Electoral Party With Centre's Support

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met recently surrendered Maoist leaders on Friday, marking a historic interaction between the government and former rebels.

The meeting took place at the State Secretariat, where Maoist leaders, who had until recently been engaged in armed struggle, met with the CM in the presence of the Director General of Police (DGP), Shivdhar Reddy, and other senior police officials. The interaction lasted nearly an hour and covered several key issues concerning rehabilitation, political participation and future engagement.

Recently surrendered Maoist leaders Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji, Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar (Jagan), and Noone Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna, who had spent nearly four-and-a-half decades underground and had earlier surrendered to the State DGP, attended the meeting.

They were joined by previously surrendered Central Committee members Pulluri Prasad alias Chandranna and Potula Padmavati alias Sujathakka during the meeting.

Maoists Offer To End Armed Struggle

During the interaction, Devji and Rajireddy informed the Chief Minister that they are willing to give up armed struggle if the Central Government extends support. They also stated that the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) could be disbanded and that they are prepared to continue their movement through democratic and legal means.

They conveyed that with support from the Centre, the Maoist organisation could transform into a political party and participate in public life. Responding to this, Revanth Reddy said he would bring the matter to the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their next meeting. If the Centre agrees, he added, a public announcement could be made through a formal gathering.