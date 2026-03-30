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Maoist Leader Chelluri Narayana Rao Surrenders Before Andhra Pradesh Police

Amaravati: Senior Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao (55), who is a Central Committee member and Secretary of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) Special Zonal Committee, surrendered before Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta along with many cadres on Monday.

Known by Somanna and Suranna, he was actively associated with the then People's War Group (PWG) for over three decades. Native of Bathupuram village in Vajrapukotturu mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, Narayana Rao had joined the PWG in 1989–90 and steadily rose through the ranks, gaining prominence as an expert in military operations. Over the years, he played a key role in strengthening Maoist activities in the Andhra-Odisha border region.

He assumed leadership of the AOB Special Zonal Committee following the deaths of senior leaders, including Gajarla Ravi and Aruna, in an encounter in Alluri Sitarama Raju district last year. After taking charge, he reportedly led several operations in the region.