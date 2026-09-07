ETV Bharat / state

14 Maoist Dumps, 10 IEDs Recovered In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Amid Govt's 'Naxal-Free' Claims

Bijapur: Achieving a major success, the 199th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday recovered 14 Naxal dumps containing weapons, explosives and other material during an intelligence-based search operation deep inside the forests of Bijapur district.

Acting on information about Naxal activity, personnel of the CRPF's 199th Battalion conducted an extensive search in the dense forests of Edri, Harra, Nayapara and Sarpanchpara in Pidia and Kuppaguda areas. The operation was carried out jointly by personnel of the B/199 and F/199 companies and the Young Platoon, under the guidance of Commandant Anand Kumar and supervision of Deputy Commandant Darshan Yadav.

During the search operation, 14 Naxal dumps hidden by Naxalites in the forest were recovered. The seized materials include seven rifles, comprising one .303 bolt-action rifle, five Bharmar rifles and one country-made 12-bore rifle.

This apart, 10 IEDs, eight detonators, Codex wire, wireless sets, plastic and steel containers, various electrical materials used in IED construction and Naxal clothing were recovered. A total of 99 types of materials were seized during the operation.

As part of the operation, security forces cordoned off the entire area and conducted the search in phases with extreme caution. No casualties of any kind occurred during the operation, officials said.

According to CRPF officials, continuous operations in the area have effectively curbed Naxal activities and strengthened the sense of security among villagers. The 199th Battalion said that intelligence-based operations would continue in the future to ensure peace, security and development in the area.

Naxal dumps recently recovered in Bastar