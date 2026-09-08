ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Couple Sentenced To Seven Years For 2015 Ambush On Security Personnel In Kanker

Kanker: An Additional District and Sessions Court in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has sentenced a Maoist couple to seven years in prison each for their alleged involvement in an ambush on security personnel in the Korer police station area in 2015.

The court also sentenced three other Maoist accused to five years in prison each in connection with the case. In 2015, when a security team was conducting a search operation in the forests of the Korer area was allegedly ambushed by Maoists. After the attack, police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those involved.

During the investigation, police identified Maoist couple Prabhakar and his wife Raje Kange as alleged participants in the attack. The security forces located them and arrested them in 2024.