Maoist Couple Sentenced To Seven Years For 2015 Ambush On Security Personnel In Kanker
The court also sentenced three other Maoist accused to five years in prison each in connection with the case.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Kanker: An Additional District and Sessions Court in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has sentenced a Maoist couple to seven years in prison each for their alleged involvement in an ambush on security personnel in the Korer police station area in 2015.
The court also sentenced three other Maoist accused to five years in prison each in connection with the case. In 2015, when a security team was conducting a search operation in the forests of the Korer area was allegedly ambushed by Maoists. After the attack, police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those involved.
During the investigation, police identified Maoist couple Prabhakar and his wife Raje Kange as alleged participants in the attack. The security forces located them and arrested them in 2024.
Based on the investigation and evidence collected during questioning, police filed a chargesheet against the couple and the other accused before the court.
Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the couple had been named in around 60 criminal cases. "Several important pieces of evidence related to the couple's role in the 2015 Korer attack were recovered during the investigation. Based on this evidence, the court convicted and sentenced them," Rakhecha said.
According to the SP, Prabhakar, who held the DKSZCM rank in the Maoist organisation, carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh, while his wife Raje Kange, who held the DVCM rank, had a reward of Rs 8 lakh announced for information.
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