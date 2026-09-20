ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Couple Associated With Top Leader Akash Arrested From West Bengal's Salboni

Raju Mahato and his wife Malti were arrested from a forest in Salboni ( ETV Bharat )

Salboni: A Maoist couple, known to be associated with top leader Asim Mondal alias Akash, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police from a forest area in Salboni of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Raju Mahato aliases Patit Paban Mahato and Mangal, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, and his wife Malti Murmu alias Mala had Rs 2 lakh reward on her.

According to sources, the STF detained the duo during an operation in Sarberia village in Lalgeria area (Ward No. 5) under Salboni police station.

Investigators had been monitoring their movements for a long time. Eventually, an operation was launched based on specific intelligence, leading to their capture. Following their arrest, both are currently being interrogated. However, no official statement has been issued by the police regarding the arrests so far.

Investigators claim there is a link between the arrested couple and top Maoist leader Akash, who was arrested by the STF from the Maninathpur area of ​​Naipur Gram Panchayat in Patashpur-I Block recently. A reward of Rs 1 crore had been announced for information about him.