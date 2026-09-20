Maoist Couple Associated With Top Leader Akash Arrested From West Bengal's Salboni
Raju Mahato and his wife Malti carried a combined bounty of Rs 7 lakh on their heads and had been under tight surveillance of police.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Salboni: A Maoist couple, known to be associated with top leader Asim Mondal alias Akash, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police from a forest area in Salboni of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Raju Mahato aliases Patit Paban Mahato and Mangal, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, and his wife Malti Murmu alias Mala had Rs 2 lakh reward on her.
According to sources, the STF detained the duo during an operation in Sarberia village in Lalgeria area (Ward No. 5) under Salboni police station.
Investigators had been monitoring their movements for a long time. Eventually, an operation was launched based on specific intelligence, leading to their capture. Following their arrest, both are currently being interrogated. However, no official statement has been issued by the police regarding the arrests so far.
Investigators claim there is a link between the arrested couple and top Maoist leader Akash, who was arrested by the STF from the Maninathpur area of Naipur Gram Panchayat in Patashpur-I Block recently. A reward of Rs 1 crore had been announced for information about him.
Akash had been associated with the Maoist organisation for nearly four decades. He had connections with the organisation's central committee and played a pivotal role in leading the Maoist movement in West Bengal. According to investigators, he had recently begun venturing into inhabited areas after remaining in hiding within forest regions for a long time; this activity led to the discovery of his whereabouts in Patashpur.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Akash had visited the area to raise funds for medical treatment. Acting on information about his presence at his in-laws' locality, the STF conducted a raid and arrested him.
Following Akash's arrest, inquiries began regarding his associates, leading investigators to Raju Mahato and Malti Murmu. Surveillance on their movements was subsequently intensified. Finally, the STF launched an operation after learning of their presence in the Sarberia area of Salboni.
The arrest of Akash, who had long been on the radar for a long time, and the subsequent discovery of his close associates could prove crucial in unraveling the long-standing links within the Maoist network. Investigators are now focused on the information that emerges during STF interrogation, specifically regarding who else Raju and Malti were in contact with and where they had been hiding.
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