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Three Killed In Factory Chemical Leak In Karnataka's Yadgir

According to preliminary findings, the incident occurred early in the morning, which caused the workers on duty to suffocate

karnataka factory chemical leak
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By PTI

Published : August 5, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Yadgir: Three workers died, and two others were critically affected after a suspected chemical leak inside a factory in the Kadechur-Badiala industrial area in Yadgir district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred early in the morning when a chemical reportedly leaked inside the factory, causing the workers on duty to suffocate, according to preliminary findings. The trio were migrant labourers. The affected workers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Senior police officials visited the site.

More details to follow....

TAGGED:

CHEMICAL LEAK
CHEMICAL LEAK WORKERS DEATH
KARNATAKA FACTORY CHEMICAL LEAK

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