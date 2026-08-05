ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Factory Chemical Leak In Karnataka's Yadgir

Yadgir: Three workers died, and two others were critically affected after a suspected chemical leak inside a factory in the Kadechur-Badiala industrial area in Yadgir district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred early in the morning when a chemical reportedly leaked inside the factory, causing the workers on duty to suffocate, according to preliminary findings. The trio were migrant labourers. The affected workers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Senior police officials visited the site.