ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

Sakti: Three labourers died and at least 15 others were injured after a boiler explosion at the Vedanta Power Plant in Sinhitrai village of Sakti district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The injured labourers have been admitted to the nearby hospitals for treatment. The incident has triggered panic and chaos in the premises. Sakti District Superintendent of Police Prafulla Thakur said, "Three workers have died and 15 others have been injured".

A senior police officer said as per preliminary information, a boiler tube exploded at the Vedanta Limited power plant at Sinhitrai village in the afternoon. After receiving information, local administration and police rushed to the spot and rescue operation was immediately launched, he added.

Officials said that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while rescue operations are still underway. It is feared that some workers may still be trapped inside the power plant, they added.