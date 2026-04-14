Three Workers Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant
Rescue operations are currently underway at the Vedanta Power Plant and some workers are still feared trapped, police said.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Sakti: Three labourers died and at least 15 others were injured after a boiler explosion at the Vedanta Power Plant in Sinhitrai village of Sakti district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The injured labourers have been admitted to the nearby hospitals for treatment. The incident has triggered panic and chaos in the premises. Sakti District Superintendent of Police Prafulla Thakur said, "Three workers have died and 15 others have been injured".
A senior police officer said as per preliminary information, a boiler tube exploded at the Vedanta Limited power plant at Sinhitrai village in the afternoon. After receiving information, local administration and police rushed to the spot and rescue operation was immediately launched, he added.
Officials said that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while rescue operations are still underway. It is feared that some workers may still be trapped inside the power plant, they added.
The panic-stricken workers had rushed out of the power plant as soon as the blast occurred.
Police said the cause of the blast would be ascertained only after a thorough investigation.
सक्ती स्थित वेदांता पावर प्लांट में हुई बॉयलर ब्लास्ट की सूचना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है.— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 14, 2026
प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार इस भीषण हादसे में अब तक 4 मजदूरों की अकस्मात मौत तथा दर्जनों मजदूरों के बुरी तरह घायल होने की खबर है.
ईश्वर दिवंगत जनों को शांति एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें.…
Meanwhile, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences and urged the state government to provide compensation to the families of the victims and treatment of the injured.
"The news of the boiler blast at Sakti Sthit Vedanta Power Plant is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families. I request the government and administration to make arrangements not only for appropriate compensation for the victims but also for the proper treatment of all the injured. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured," Baghel said.
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