Three Workers Die After Falling Into Chemical Tank At Gurugram Factory
Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and whether adequate safety measures were in place around the chemical tank.
By PTI
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Gurugram: Three workers died after allegedly falling into a chemical tank at a factory on Jail Road in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Naresh Kumar (50), a resident of Gurugram, Arif (21) and Anil Jha (20) -- both residents of Bihar.
According to police, the incident occurred around noon when the three employees were working on the premises of Sandhar company. They allegedly fell into a chemical tank and lost consciousness after being exposed to toxic chemicals and gases, police said.
The workers were rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Badshahpur. They were later referred to another private hospital, where they died during treatment, police said.
A team from Bhondsi police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and whether adequate safety measures were in place around the chemical tank.
"All aspects of the incident are being examined, including the circumstances under which the employees fell into the tank and the safety arrangements at the factory," a senior police officer said.
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