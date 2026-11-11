ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Die After Falling Into Chemical Tank At Gurugram Factory

Gurugram: Three workers died after allegedly falling into a chemical tank at a factory on Jail Road in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Naresh Kumar (50), a resident of Gurugram, Arif (21) and Anil Jha (20) -- both residents of Bihar.

According to police, the incident occurred around noon when the three employees were working on the premises of Sandhar company. They allegedly fell into a chemical tank and lost consciousness after being exposed to toxic chemicals and gases, police said.

The workers were rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Badshahpur. They were later referred to another private hospital, where they died during treatment, police said.

A team from Bhondsi police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and whether adequate safety measures were in place around the chemical tank.