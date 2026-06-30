ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Among 7 Killed In Lightning Strikes Across Jharkhand

Ranchi: At least seven people, including two women and an eight-year-old girl, died in lightning strikes across Jharkhand, police officers said on Tuesday. The deaths were reported from Ranchi, Bokaro, Deoghar, Dumka, Hazaribag, Latehar, and Palamu districts since Monday.

In Ranchi district, a 26-year-old farmer was struck by lightning while ploughing his field under Angara police station limits.

“The deceased was identified as Bhagirath Mahto (26), a resident of the same village. The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Angara police station officer in-charge Gautam Kumar Rajwar said.

In Bokaro, a 19-year-old youth identified as Alok Kumar Turi was killed while he had taken shelter under a tree near Bokaro Airport area under Town police station limits, Bokaro SDPO Rajeev Ranjan said.

In Palamu, a man died after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle. The deceased was identified as Raju Yadav (27), a resident of Kundelwa village under Sadar police station limits, a police officer said. A 36-year-old woman labourer died in Khutra village under Ichak police station limits in Hazaribag district.