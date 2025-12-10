ETV Bharat / state

47 Weapons Recovered From Palamu Tiger Reserve In Last 6 Months, Many Poaching Networks Busted

This region had been affected by Naxal violence since the 1990s. Naxalite operations had significantly benefitted the poachers in the PTR area. Operations in many areas here were extremely challenging. In 2018, teams were unable to enter many areas of this reserve to conduct tiger counts, as cameras could not be installed here. In 2023, for the first time, tractors and officials were able to reach all areas of the PTR, a key part of a wildlife poaching network in Central India.

Spanning across 1,149 square kilometres, the PTS extends to Latehar, Palamu, and Garhwa areas of the state. Operations by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the PTR have busted numerous poaching networks recently.

Investigations into the recovered weapons revealed that all are indigenously manufactured, with some purchased from Chhattisgarh.

Palamu: A total of 47 weapons were recovered from the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand in various anti-poaching operations over the past six months.

For instance, Budha Pahar on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border was a long-standing Maoist command centre and training ground within the PTS. In 2022, security forces launched Operation Octopus and reclaimed Budha Pahad.

With Naxalite activity in the PTR area weakening, a major crackdown has been launched against the poaching network. Earlier, villagers used to accumulate a large number of weapons while people involved in Naxalite activities and poaching racket used to provide them with ammunition. The weapons used to be brought into the PTR from Chhattisgarh's Ramanujganj, Ambikapur, and Balrampur areas through forested routes.

In 2018, the National Tiger Conservation Authority released tiger census data and reported zero tigers in the PTR. In 2020, a tigress was found dead in the PTR area. After Budha Pahar was declared Naxal-free, a tiger was sighted in the PTR area in March 2023.

Now, the corridor between Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and the PTR has become active. Between 2023 and 2025, movement of six tigers was recorded. One tiger activated the corridor from the PTR to the Bengal border. The PTR has been considered a central point in Central India and when the tiger census data was released in 2023, the number of tigers in the PTR was reported to be three.

"The demand and supply of weapons need to be completely eliminated as the future of the PTR depends on its protection. The tiger population in the PTR has increased, and the herbivore population is gradually increasing. Once Naxalites or any other security threats are completely eliminated, law and order in the area will improve. This will increase access to all kinds of illegal activities," Prajeshkant Jena, deputy director, PTR.

Prof. DS Srivastava, a wildlife expert said PTR has always been a major hub for poaching. Before the Wildlife Protection Act was implemented, Palamu region witnessed extensive poaching. At one time, the Maharaja of Surguja hunted tigers the most and during British rule, a reward of Rs 25 was announced for tiger hunting in the Palamu region. Many royal and wealthy families used to hunt in the PTR area even after independence.

"Hunting has been prevalent in this region since the beginning. After the Wildlife Protection Act was enacted, Schedules 1, 2, 3, and 4 were divided into separate categories, it became prohibited," said Prof Srivastava.