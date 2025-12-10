47 Weapons Recovered From Palamu Tiger Reserve In Last 6 Months, Many Poaching Networks Busted
All recovered weapons are indigenously made and some have been purchased from Chhattisgarh.
Palamu: A total of 47 weapons were recovered from the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand in various anti-poaching operations over the past six months.
Investigations into the recovered weapons revealed that all are indigenously manufactured, with some purchased from Chhattisgarh.
Spanning across 1,149 square kilometres, the PTS extends to Latehar, Palamu, and Garhwa areas of the state. Operations by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the PTR have busted numerous poaching networks recently.
Some recent anti-poaching operations in PTR:
- On August 18, four poachers were caught and four country-made guns and other weapons were recovered from them. Between August 19 and 20, another action was taken against poachers, arresting eight people and recovering nine country-made guns.
- During Wildlife Week in October, the PTR appealed to villagers to surrender their weapons, promising that no action would be taken against them. Villagers surrendered 23 weapons on the occasion.
- In November, a female poacher was arrested in an operation conducted by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the PTR management. Three weapons were recovered from her. A few days later, two poachers were arrested in the Mahuadanr area, and weapons were also recovered from them.
This region had been affected by Naxal violence since the 1990s. Naxalite operations had significantly benefitted the poachers in the PTR area. Operations in many areas here were extremely challenging. In 2018, teams were unable to enter many areas of this reserve to conduct tiger counts, as cameras could not be installed here. In 2023, for the first time, tractors and officials were able to reach all areas of the PTR, a key part of a wildlife poaching network in Central India.
For instance, Budha Pahar on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border was a long-standing Maoist command centre and training ground within the PTS. In 2022, security forces launched Operation Octopus and reclaimed Budha Pahad.
With Naxalite activity in the PTR area weakening, a major crackdown has been launched against the poaching network. Earlier, villagers used to accumulate a large number of weapons while people involved in Naxalite activities and poaching racket used to provide them with ammunition. The weapons used to be brought into the PTR from Chhattisgarh's Ramanujganj, Ambikapur, and Balrampur areas through forested routes.
In 2018, the National Tiger Conservation Authority released tiger census data and reported zero tigers in the PTR. In 2020, a tigress was found dead in the PTR area. After Budha Pahar was declared Naxal-free, a tiger was sighted in the PTR area in March 2023.
Now, the corridor between Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and the PTR has become active. Between 2023 and 2025, movement of six tigers was recorded. One tiger activated the corridor from the PTR to the Bengal border. The PTR has been considered a central point in Central India and when the tiger census data was released in 2023, the number of tigers in the PTR was reported to be three.
"The demand and supply of weapons need to be completely eliminated as the future of the PTR depends on its protection. The tiger population in the PTR has increased, and the herbivore population is gradually increasing. Once Naxalites or any other security threats are completely eliminated, law and order in the area will improve. This will increase access to all kinds of illegal activities," Prajeshkant Jena, deputy director, PTR.
Prof. DS Srivastava, a wildlife expert said PTR has always been a major hub for poaching. Before the Wildlife Protection Act was implemented, Palamu region witnessed extensive poaching. At one time, the Maharaja of Surguja hunted tigers the most and during British rule, a reward of Rs 25 was announced for tiger hunting in the Palamu region. Many royal and wealthy families used to hunt in the PTR area even after independence.
"Hunting has been prevalent in this region since the beginning. After the Wildlife Protection Act was enacted, Schedules 1, 2, 3, and 4 were divided into separate categories, it became prohibited," said Prof Srivastava.
