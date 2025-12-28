ETV Bharat / state

19 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Bihar, Rail Services Disrupted

Jamui: Nineteen wagons of a cement-laden goods train derailed in Bihar's Jamui district late Saturday night, disrupting railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route, officials said. No casualties were reported so far, they added.

The accident occurred on the Barua river bridge near Telwa Bazar Halt in Jasidih-Jhajha section under the Asansol railway division of Eastern Railways at around 11:30 pm when the goods train was travelling from Jasidih towards Jhajha.

Many wagons jumped off track (ETV Bharat)

Officials said many wagons jumped off tracks between Lahaban and Simultala stations and fell into the river while some overturned on the bridge, piling on top of the other. The cement sacks were scattered everywhere, severely damaging the tracks.