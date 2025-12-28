19 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Bihar, Rail Services Disrupted
It is suspected that the accident was caused due to some technical glitch or track defect but Railway officials have launched an investigation.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
Jamui: Nineteen wagons of a cement-laden goods train derailed in Bihar's Jamui district late Saturday night, disrupting railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route, officials said. No casualties were reported so far, they added.
The accident occurred on the Barua river bridge near Telwa Bazar Halt in Jasidih-Jhajha section under the Asansol railway division of Eastern Railways at around 11:30 pm when the goods train was travelling from Jasidih towards Jhajha.
Officials said many wagons jumped off tracks between Lahaban and Simultala stations and fell into the river while some overturned on the bridge, piling on top of the other. The cement sacks were scattered everywhere, severely damaging the tracks.
The derailment disrupted train operations in both the Up and Down lines of this section. Several passenger and goods trains on the Kiul-Jasidih railway section were halted at various stations and services were affected for hours.
Upon information about the accident, the railway administration swung into action. Accident Relief Trains and heavy machinery were dispatched to the spot from Jhajha and Jasidih stations. This apart, Railway police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and technical officers immediately reached the accident site and started removing the derailed wagons.
According to Railway officials, there were no reports of any injuries. Since it was a goods train, there were no passengers on board, averting a major tragedy, they added.
Railway officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Initial suspicions point to a technical malfunction or a track defect. Rail operations will be restored only after the repair work is completed, they said. The railway authorities have appealed to passengers to be patient.
Also Read