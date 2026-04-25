Assam: 2 Undertrial Prisoners Found Dead In Nagaon Jails, Probe Ordered
The incidents were reported from Nagaon Central Jail and Nagaon Special Jail. Officials said that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained
By PTI
Published : April 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Nagaon: Two undertrial prisoners lodged in two different jails in Assam's Nagaon district were found dead in their beds on Saturday morning, officials said. The incidents were reported from Nagaon Central Jail and Nagaon Special Jail, both located in the same premises but run by separate administrations.
Rupsingh Dera, an undertrial accused in a murder case, was found dead during morning inspection inside Nagaon Special Jail, officials said. Another undertrial prisoner, Jitumoni Konwar, was found dead in his bed at Nagaon Central Jail, they said.
The cause of both deaths is yet to be ascertained, they added. District Commissioner Devashish Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the incidents.
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