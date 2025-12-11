Over 5,000 Trees Marked For Felling To Expand National Highway In Uttarakhand
Among the trees marked for cutting include deodar, walnut, kafal, jamun, guava, pear, mulberry, mango, and oak.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid ongoing protests in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district over tree felling, around 5,700 trees have been marked for cutting in order to expand the Bageshwar-Kanda National Highway in the Bageshwar and Almora regions.
Preparations are almost completed and the remaining formalities are being finalised, officials said.
The national highway expansion project is being undertaken in five phases. Although the project spans across Bageshwar and Almora districts, the majority of it falls within the Bageshwar region, which means maximum tree felling will take place in this region.
Divisional Forest Officer of Bageshwar Aditya Ratna told ETV Bharat that approximately 5,745 trees are being affected by this project. "The project is scheduled to be carried out in five parts across Almora and Bageshwar districts. As per the rules and regulations, four times the number of trees cut down will be planted as compensation," Ratna added.
More than 30 kinds of trees, including deodar, walnut, kafal, jamun, guava, pear, mulberry, mango, and oak, have been marked for cutting.
Meanwhile, environmentalists are raising concerns over tree felling and subsequent road construction saying such activities will increase the risk of landslides, which is a major problem in the mountainous regions, especially during the monsoons.
Recently, over 6,000 trees were cut down in Uttarkashi due to widening of the national highway, triggering protests among environmentalists.
Also Read