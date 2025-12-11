ETV Bharat / state

Over 5,000 Trees Marked For Felling To Expand National Highway In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Amid ongoing protests in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district over tree felling, around 5,700 trees have been marked for cutting in order to expand the Bageshwar-Kanda National Highway in the Bageshwar and Almora regions.

Preparations are almost completed and the remaining formalities are being finalised, officials said.

The national highway expansion project is being undertaken in five phases. Although the project spans across Bageshwar and Almora districts, the majority of it falls within the Bageshwar region, which means maximum tree felling will take place in this region.

Divisional Forest Officer of Bageshwar Aditya Ratna told ETV Bharat that approximately 5,745 trees are being affected by this project. "The project is scheduled to be carried out in five parts across Almora and Bageshwar districts. As per the rules and regulations, four times the number of trees cut down will be planted as compensation," Ratna added.