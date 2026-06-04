ETV Bharat / state

50 Take Ill As Water Contamination Affects Nine Residential Societies In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Fifty residents of Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia area fell ill with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, of whom 11 were hospitalised, after contaminated water from a drainage system entered a drinking water pipeline, civic officials said.

However, residents have claimed that “hundreds of people” had fallen ill after consuming contaminated water received at their homes. Nine residential societies in the area were affected by the contaminated water four days ago, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), residents of Ghatlodia reported receiving dirty water at their homes and subsequently showed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.