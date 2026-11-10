Four Suspected Poachers Arrested In Assam's Jorhat
The officials of the Jorhat Forest Division launched an operation and apprehended the four from the Barluit forest in the Hatishal area of the district
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Guwahati: Four suspected poachers were arrested during an operation launched by the Forest Department in Assam's Jorhat district, Minister for Environment and Forests Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Tuesday.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials of the Jorhat Forest Division launched an operation and apprehended the four from the Barluit forest in the Hatishal area of the district, Baruah said in a social media post.
According to preliminary information, one of the arrested men was injured after being attacked by a rhinoceros, the minister said. Police personnel from Teok and Lahdoigarh police stations also reached the area during the operation.
The four arrested men are reportedly from different parts of Assam, including Gohpur, Narayanpur and Jajimukh. The Hatishal area and its surrounding landscapes have seen several one-horned rhinoceroses moving through the area in recent years, making vigilance and effective protection especially important, he said.
Every rhino is precious to Assam's natural heritage and protecting these magnificent animals requires strong field-level vigilance, timely intelligence, coordinated action and strict measures against wildlife crime, Baruah said.
"We must continue to strengthen conservation efforts and ensure that no attempt to harm our wildlife goes unchecked. At the same time, communities living near rhino habitats can contribute by sharing timely information with forest authorities and supporting responsible wildlife protection," the minister said.
The one-horned rhinoceros is one of Assam's greatest natural treasures, and its protection is not merely a conservation responsibility but a collective duty and a commitment to future generations, he said.
"Every rhino matters. Every life is worth protecting. The protection of Assam's rhinos will always remain our top priority," Baruah added.
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