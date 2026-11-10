ETV Bharat / state

Four Suspected Poachers Arrested In Assam's Jorhat

Guwahati: Four suspected poachers were arrested during an operation launched by the Forest Department in Assam's Jorhat district, Minister for Environment and Forests Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials of the Jorhat Forest Division launched an operation and apprehended the four from the Barluit forest in the Hatishal area of the district, Baruah said in a social media post.

According to preliminary information, one of the arrested men was injured after being attacked by a rhinoceros, the minister said. Police personnel from Teok and Lahdoigarh police stations also reached the area during the operation.

The four arrested men are reportedly from different parts of Assam, including Gohpur, Narayanpur and Jajimukh. The Hatishal area and its surrounding landscapes have seen several one-horned rhinoceroses moving through the area in recent years, making vigilance and effective protection especially important, he said.

Every rhino is precious to Assam's natural heritage and protecting these magnificent animals requires strong field-level vigilance, timely intelligence, coordinated action and strict measures against wildlife crime, Baruah said.