ETV Bharat / state

Four Students Among Five Killed As Train Hits School Van At Open Level Crossing In Bengal, Gateman Arrested

Murshidabad: Five persons, including four students, were killed and six other children sustained serious injuries after a passenger train hit a school van at an open level crossing in Behrampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the victims. Former Congress MP Railway Minister Adhir Chowdhury also visited the accident site. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred because the level-crossing gate had been left open and the van entered while a train approached and rammed into it.

The accident took place around 7 am at the Gobindapur railway gate on the Azimganj-Katwa section of the Howrah Division. Three of the injured were sent to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, while the others were admitted to the local Karnasuvarna Rural Hospital.

Jamshed Sheikh (73), Farhana Begum (6) and Jesik Khatun (8) died at the spot while Isanur Rahman (9) and Tamanna Khatun (8) succumbed to their injuries at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.