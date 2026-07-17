Four Students Among Five Killed As Train Hits School Van At Open Level Crossing In Bengal, Gateman Arrested
Preliminary probe reveals level crossing was open and the school van entered while the train approached. The gatekeeper has been arrested for dereliction of duty.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Murshidabad: Five persons, including four students, were killed and six other children sustained serious injuries after a passenger train hit a school van at an open level crossing in Behrampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the victims. Former Congress MP Railway Minister Adhir Chowdhury also visited the accident site. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred because the level-crossing gate had been left open and the van entered while a train approached and rammed into it.
The accident took place around 7 am at the Gobindapur railway gate on the Azimganj-Katwa section of the Howrah Division. Three of the injured were sent to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, while the others were admitted to the local Karnasuvarna Rural Hospital.
Jamshed Sheikh (73), Farhana Begum (6) and Jesik Khatun (8) died at the spot while Isanur Rahman (9) and Tamanna Khatun (8) succumbed to their injuries at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.
Local residents alleged that the incident occurred due the negligence of the railway gatekeeper as the school van had entered the tracks because he had left the gate open. They also staged a protest and locked the gatekeeper, alleging he was in an intoxicated state, inside the railway cabin. Police subsequently arrived and arrested him for dereliction of duty. Several top railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), have reached the site.
According to sources, the van was carrying 13 children to school this morning. The gatekeeper had raised the railway gate after the 'Up' Nabadwip Dham Express passed through. Likewise daily, the Nabadwip Dham Express and the Nimtita-Katwa Passenger train also passed this location as per schedule but the level crossing gate remained open. So, the school van entered the tracks unaware that a train was approaching. At this moment, the gatekeeper lowered the gate again but the van had already been hit by the Nimtita-Katwa Passenger train.
Locals rushed to the scene and rescued the students.
A 10-member team has arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. Train services on the Azimganj-Katwa route of Eastern Railway's Howrah division have been disrupted following the accident.
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