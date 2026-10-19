ETV Bharat / state

Three Shot Dead by Militants in Manipur; Locals Protest With Bodies Outside CM House

Representational Image ( Getty Images )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: Three people collecting firewood in a forest were killed allegedly by militants in Manipur on Monday, triggering protests by locals who placed two bodies outside the chief minister's residence here.

Three others were also injured as militants opened fire on a group of firewood collectors on the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, officials said, adding that three more have gone missing.

While Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51) died on the spot, Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) succumbed to injuries at a private hospital, an official said. The injured -- N Suraj (19), Meisnam Somendro (53) and K Bosan (45) -- were undergoing treatment. They were among 16 people who had gone to the hills near their village around 7 am to collect firewood when they were ambushed, officials said. Following the demonstration outside his residence, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited the injured undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but did not respond to any media queries.