ETV Bharat / state

Two School Students Test Positive For Shigella Infection; Kerala Steps Up Preventive Measures

Wayanad: Two students of Mar Baselios AUP School here tested positive for Shigella infection, Kerala Minister T Siddique said on Monday. The state agriculture minister and MLA of Kalpetta told reporters that a high-level meeting would be convened on Tuesday to assess the situation and review measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Considering the possibility of transmission, health authorities have issued precautionary advisories to those who had come into contact with the affected children, he said. Shigella, or shigellosis, is a bacterial infection that affects the digestive system, particularly the intestines. It is caused by a group of bacteria known as Shigella.

The bacteria can enter the body through contaminated food or water and lead to diarrhoea. It is a highly contagious disease and can affect both toddlers and adults.

Siddique said the health minister would visit the district on Tuesday to directly assess the situation and review the response measures on the ground. Health Minister K Muraleedharan told reporters in Thrissur that 25 students are currently admitted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital, and none of them is in serious condition.

Speaking separately in Thrissur, he said a medical team from Kozhikode has been deployed in Wayanad to assist local health authorities. “Some students are also undergoing treatment in private hospitals. There are around 800 students in the school,” he said.

The minister said students who had already been discharged from hospitals were also being monitored.

“Currently, there is no cause for concern. However, we must remain cautious about this disease. Directions have been given to the food safety commissioner to conduct inspections across the state,” he said.

Muraleedharan said Shigella spreads primarily through contaminated water and poor hygiene.

“Currently, the situation is under control. Directions have been given to medical officers in all districts to take precautionary measures and closely monitor the situation. The disease can spread in unhygienic conditions,” he said. He added that Shigella infections mostly affect children.